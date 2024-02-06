Live by faith

"Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen." Hebrews 11:1. The Greek word for "Faith" means to believe or trust. In Hebrew we get the word "Amen." When a person says amen, it means that he or she agrees and believes it to be so. The important aspect of the Christian faith is not the person's positive or hopeful attitude, but God in whom the faith is placed.
I have heard people talk about positive thoughts, good vibes, or even luck instead of faith. If we look at biblical examples of faith, it would be hard to find a more concise passage than Hebrews 11. Many people refer to this passage as the "Hall of Faith." In it we have a list of significant people from the Old Testament.
In Genesis, we read about Abel having a better sacrifice than Cain. Cain became so jealous that he murdered his brother. Why did God choose Abel over Cain? According to Hebrews, it was because Abel's sacrifice was an act of faith, and Cain's was not. Since Jesus shed his blood on the cross for all who will ever believe, we no longer practice the Old Testament sacrificial system.
We read about Noah's faith that God considered so exceptional that he decided to spare Noah and his family from worldwide destruction. Because sin was so widespread among the people, God destroyed them. Noah was instructed to preach a message of repentance and anyone who was willing could get onboard Noah's Ark and be spared. But instead of being sorrowful over their sin and God's displeasure, the people mocked Noah and refused to go into the Ark until it was too late, and God closed the door.
Enoch walked with God and was taken up to heaven. Elijah is also described as having gone to heaven without dying. It was because of their faith and relationship with God that they were spared physical death.
We read about the patriarchs, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph. The Bible exposes the good and the bad about these people and their families. However, they are highlighted as examples of people to had faith, were pleasing to God, and who obeyed him. They put their faith into action.
Then there is Moses who delivers the Hebrew people from Egyptian captivity. Although considered a hero of the faith he starts out killing someone and going into hiding. At the end of his life, he is not allowed into the promised land because of his temperament. God used him to establish the law. Even our laws today are influenced by the Ten Commandments.
Women are also mentioned in the hall of the faith. Abraham's wife Sarah is heroic even though she is not perfect and laughed when she first heard she would bear a son in her old age. Rahab is mentioned as well. She had been a prostitute, but she believed in the God of the Hebrews. She helped Joshua and Caleb as they were spying out the promised land.
John the Baptist was the last prophet to preach the coming of the Messiah, and he saw his prophecy fulfilled in Jesus. In Matthew 11:11 Jesus says, "among those born of women there has arisen no one greater than John the Baptist. Yet the one who is least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he."
What Jesus means is that people who have trusted in Jesus for salvation are blessed. All the people up until the time of John the Baptist had an incomplete faith. Jesus said on the cross, "it is finished." Christians have a substitutionary sacrifice in the risen Lord Jesus. He took away the penalty of our sin and he gives us his righteousness.
Think about it this way, if Elijah and Enoch were close enough to God for him to take them up into heaven without death, then the rapture of the church is possible. While some people of faith experienced miracles, others were martyred. We are not guaranteed a life without suffering.
Through faith in the Christ of Christmas, we can trust God to give us eternal life in heaven.
