Live by faith

"Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen." Hebrews 11:1. The Greek word for "Faith" means to believe or trust. In Hebrew we get the word "Amen." When a person says amen, it means that he or she agrees and believes it to be so. The important aspect of the Christian faith is not the person's positive or hopeful attitude, but God in whom the faith is placed.

I have heard people talk about positive thoughts, good vibes, or even luck instead of faith. If we look at biblical examples of faith, it would be hard to find a more concise passage than Hebrews 11. Many people refer to this passage as the "Hall of Faith." In it we have a list of significant people from the Old Testament.

In Genesis, we read about Abel having a better sacrifice than Cain. Cain became so jealous that he murdered his brother. Why did God choose Abel over Cain? According to Hebrews, it was because Abel's sacrifice was an act of faith, and Cain's was not. Since Jesus shed his blood on the cross for all who will ever believe, we no longer practice the Old Testament sacrificial system.

We read about Noah's faith that God considered so exceptional that he decided to spare Noah and his family from worldwide destruction. Because sin was so widespread among the people, God destroyed them. Noah was instructed to preach a message of repentance and anyone who was willing could get onboard Noah's Ark and be spared. But instead of being sorrowful over their sin and God's displeasure, the people mocked Noah and refused to go into the Ark until it was too late, and God closed the door.

Enoch walked with God and was taken up to heaven. Elijah is also described as having gone to heaven without dying. It was because of their faith and relationship with God that they were spared physical death.

We read about the patriarchs, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph. The Bible exposes the good and the bad about these people and their families. However, they are highlighted as examples of people to had faith, were pleasing to God, and who obeyed him. They put their faith into action.