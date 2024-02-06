All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresNovember 6, 2021

Live a good life

When we first came to Scott City, I had zero experience at pastoring a church. Zero! What's that old saying? I was still wet behind my ears! I had studied how to preach and studied the Word, but I had zero experience. But my wife and I jumped in with both feet. Some things we did well, but there were some things we stumbled at. Words can't express how much she helped me!...

Rennie Phillips avatar
Rennie Phillips

When we first came to Scott City, I had zero experience at pastoring a church. Zero! What's that old saying? I was still wet behind my ears! I had studied how to preach and studied the Word, but I had zero experience. But my wife and I jumped in with both feet. Some things we did well, but there were some things we stumbled at. Words can't express how much she helped me!

One thing that I really struggled with was handling the death of those attached to the Church and those in the community. A dear saint in the church was sick and was facing death. I wasn't sure what to do. I knew I needed to visit so I went almost daily, but when I went to visit I wasn't sure what to say. This dear saint realized I was a fish out of water, so she helped me walk with her through death. When it came time to preach JoAnne's funeral service, I knew what to say. Ollie Amick, the funeral director here in Scott City, showed me what to do.

Since then I have no clue as to how many funerals I've preached. There have been a bunch of them. Some have been for individuals I didn't know. Those are difficult. Some have been for individuals I kind of knew. These were easier. Then I've preached over good friends of mine. These are easy to preach but hard losing a good friend. Many times there have been tears in my eyes.

We hadn't been in Scott City very many years when a guy I met and came to know asked me to preach his funeral. He was my age so there was no way to guarantee this. I told him he may have to preach mine rather than me do his. He was pretty emphatic that I'd be doing his. He was a cool dude. We became good friends down through the years. I liked Harley. Several years ago, I preached his funeral message.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One old gentleman in our church was pretty sickly. He had all kinds of medical problems, but I don't believe I ever heard him complain. He had a pinky finger that was stiff, and he couldn't bend it or even close his hand. He couldn't get his hand in his pants pocket with the pinky like it was. He went to the Doctor and told him to whack it off. Doc was surprised, but he understood. So Lester ended up with four fingers on one hand.

Lester told me, "Phillips, when it's time to preach my funeral, you tell the truth! Don't stand up there and lie and say how good I was. Tell the truth. And I did. I still miss him and think of him every time I drive down Main Street. Darn good guy.

Several weeks ago my daughter-in-law lost her father. I don't know how to describe him other than to say he was a really good guy. We met about 25 years ago and became good friends. He liked to garden, so we could always talk about gardening and the bugs and whether we were getting tomatoes. Leroy liked to sit and visit and drink coffee. He was my kind of guy. I felt it was a privilege saying the last words for him.

I rode out to the mausoleum with him in the hearse. I've liked to do this with all those I have preached over. It's my way of escorting then to their final resting place. I did this for Leroy.

If I could offer any advice to young or old, especially the young, it would be to live your life so that at some point in the future the preacher can say, "He was a good guy. He lived a good life." At every chance along this journey of life help someone now and then. Not for the recognition, but simply to help someone in need.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
ColumnOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy