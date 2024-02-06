Live a good life

When we first came to Scott City, I had zero experience at pastoring a church. Zero! What's that old saying? I was still wet behind my ears! I had studied how to preach and studied the Word, but I had zero experience. But my wife and I jumped in with both feet. Some things we did well, but there were some things we stumbled at. Words can't express how much she helped me!

One thing that I really struggled with was handling the death of those attached to the Church and those in the community. A dear saint in the church was sick and was facing death. I wasn't sure what to do. I knew I needed to visit so I went almost daily, but when I went to visit I wasn't sure what to say. This dear saint realized I was a fish out of water, so she helped me walk with her through death. When it came time to preach JoAnne's funeral service, I knew what to say. Ollie Amick, the funeral director here in Scott City, showed me what to do.

Since then I have no clue as to how many funerals I've preached. There have been a bunch of them. Some have been for individuals I didn't know. Those are difficult. Some have been for individuals I kind of knew. These were easier. Then I've preached over good friends of mine. These are easy to preach but hard losing a good friend. Many times there have been tears in my eyes.

We hadn't been in Scott City very many years when a guy I met and came to know asked me to preach his funeral. He was my age so there was no way to guarantee this. I told him he may have to preach mine rather than me do his. He was pretty emphatic that I'd be doing his. He was a cool dude. We became good friends down through the years. I liked Harley. Several years ago, I preached his funeral message.