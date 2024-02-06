All sections
FeaturesJanuary 14, 2023

Little things in nature

When you are 2 years old, there are lots of interesting things in the world. In this case it's as simple as a drop of water. My inquisitive granddaughter joined me on a cool rainy afternoon recently. She was fascinated by tiny drops of water the rain had deposited on horizontal limbs close to the ground. Of course I was fascinated, too...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
When you are 2 years old, there are lots of interesting things in the world. In this case it's as simple as a drop of water.

My inquisitive granddaughter joined me on a cool rainy afternoon recently. She was fascinated by tiny drops of water the rain had deposited on horizontal limbs close to the ground. Of course I was fascinated, too.

I showed her how to very carefully and slowly touch a drop of water with her finger and watch as it left the limb and went to her finger. I know this is a very small lesson to teach, but nature has the ability to entertain both the young and the old.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

