Little pieces of memories

By Rennie Phillips

Back when we first moved to Scott City, I needed some fishing gear, so I'd go down to B&K Carpet and check out what they had.

Little by little, I got to know Dallas Kinder. We'd go fishing together at times, and other times, we'd just sit and have a coffee together.

Down through the years, I ended up with one of the cups Dallas used as his coffee cup. Not much of a cup. Probably holds all of 6 to 8 ounces, so not enough even to get a serious coffee drinker started. But it was Dallas'.

I use it pretty much every day, and it reminds me of Dallas, one of my old coffee-drinking buddies. So as long as I live, that memory of him stays alive.

These memories usually are tied to some event or something that stands out. Could be something physical like jewelry or a fishing pole, or it could be a place like Lake McConahay in Nebraska. It might even be an old bullhead lake like San Puddin or Duck Lake or Three Corners or Frye Lake.

It might be the pine trees by the house when Mick, my brother, and I would stay with my Uncle Mick up in Cherry County, Nebraska. Might be the carp I caught on 4-pound line on a fly pole at the Cement Lakes. Might be an old, large one-cent coin Clarence gave me before he passed away. Something happened to make that particular memory stand out as important.

Gary Varguson and some more of us were fishing at Three Corners Lake back in Nebraska. It was the middle of the summer, and it was fairly warm outside. I was wading along the northeast side of Three Corners, casting a minnow-looking lure, when I hooked a pretty nice northern pike.

It turned out to be right at 37 inches long. We took it back to Marge's folk's place, where I went to skinning it. Turned out it had swallowed a whole muskrat.

This kind of made the whole day stand out in my memory. I'm not sure we even took a picture, so the picture exists only in my memory.

I think all of us have these little pieces or objects or memories that remind us of loved ones lost or absent from us. They can be places or destinations as well.

Could be some place where one visited, or could be even a place around where you live.

When I was real little, Mom and Dad had a bedroom in the northeast corner of our house. Mom always slept on the south side of the bed, and she had a little wooden stand right beside her bed with a lamp. There is a single drawer in the stand. The stand probably is about 16 inches by 16 inches and about 3 feet tall.