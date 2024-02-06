Little more gardening

We looked at starting some transplants, such as tomatoes and peppers and cabbage, last week. Since then I've started my yellow, red, orange and green peppers. Most of the seed was saved last summer. Hopefully it will come right up.

One that I like to plant directly in the garden is Swiss Chard and more specifically Rainbow Swiss Chard. Marge doesn't care for it, but I do. Probably half a dozen plants would be plenty for me but I usually end up with a dozen or so. Where it's frost-tolerant, you can probably plant it six weeks or so before our average last frost date which is around April 20 here. Chard, if you consistently keep the big leaves pulled off, will be there this fall.

One plant we have come to like is eggplant. Several years ago, we bought some white eggplant, and they were amazing. Last year, the white ones weren't available, so we bought some purple ones, and they were good but not as good as the white ones. I ordered some small 2- to 3-inch white eggplant seed this year. The directions say to start indoors eight to 12 weeks before transplanting. With eggplant not being frost-tolerant, I'm figuring transplanting mid-May so mid-March would be a good time to start them. We'll buy a couple or three purple eggplant as well. Last year when our zucchini died from the bugs, the eggplant kept producing.

Mary a friend of ours really likes kale, but Marge and I are not fans of it. There are lots of varieties of kale. We tried a curly leaf kale and one other. I must admit we didn't really know how to prepare it so that might have been the problem. Most of what we eat we cook in one form or another and it seems many eat kale raw. Kale is frost-tolerant so it can probably be planted several weeks before the last frost. The rule of thumb is six weeks for most cole crops before the last frost.