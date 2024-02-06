Little known facts about living longer

What else other than reading books helps us to live longer? Learning a second language is a major plus. Those who are proficient at a second language are stronger at multitasking, superior at memorizing, and better at focusing on important information than those who are stuck in one language. The younger a person can begin to study a foreign language the more likely they are to master it. In learning languages, beginning early is a great help. In my years of working with college personnel I have had many who could speak two or more languages. One lady could speak five Southeast Asian languages. I'm sure I didn't appreciate her nearly enough.

I think learning to use a computer is similar to learning a foreign language. Again, starting early is beneficial. The benefits, however, are the same whether you are younger or older.

Other major positives include learning to play a musical instrument and creating works of art. Being able to translate the music on the page into one's brain and hands is like learning a foreign language.

The same is true with taking a clean canvas and filling it with artistic designs. In younger years I played the trumpet. I also tried piano, French horn and guitar. None of those took with me like the trumpet. I played taps at funerals, in high school and college bands, and for a while in a jazz ensemble. My wife, Ruth, is still known locally for her paintings.

It is true that I have a vested interest in urging people to read. I write a weekly column. I also have written seven books with an eighth almost finished. Still, the research is pretty convincing. If you read something, and do it often, it is good for the development of your brain. If you read books and do it for three to four hours each week that is even better.

We have multiple studies that tell us to keep our bodies fit. They promote walking, lifting weights and exercising in a number of ways. All are important. However, no muscle in the body is as important as the brain that controls them all. A favorite teacher used to say, "A word to the wise should be sufficient."