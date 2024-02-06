Little in size, big on taste

Little sandwiches and sliders are the feature theme for today. Slider sandwiches are very popular right now being served for every occasion imaginable. They can be the feature at a football game party or at a nice bridal shower for ladies honoring the soon-to-be-bride. They seem to work for any occasion and are always a hit.

I have chosen only a few recipes to pass along to you today out of the hundreds I found in books and online. I tend to choose recipes that sound good to me, but I hope you enjoy them as well.

Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders

A delicious and buttery slider that pays tribute to the classic Kentucky Hot Brown. Made with sliced turkey, fresh tomato, crisp bacon and a homemade white cheddar cheese gravy that is to die for.

For the white cheddar gravy:

1 tablespoon butter

1 1/2 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 cup milk

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 ounce white cheddar shredded

For the Sliders:

12 slider buns

16 ounces sliced turkey

3 tomatoes sliced

12 slices bacon cooked

4 tablespoons butter plus additional for serving, if desired

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/2 cup white cheddar cheese, shredded

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium-sized sauce pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook until smooth and bubbly. Stir constantly. Slowly add the milk, whisking until smooth. Stir in a pinch each of black pepper, nutmeg, and paprika. Heat to a low boil, stirring frequently until the sauce starts to thicken. Remove from heat and add the cheese. Stir until melted. Set the White Cheddar Gravy aside.

Melt butter in a small bowl in the microwave. Heat in 5 to 10 second increments until completely melted. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon of paprika.

Place the bottom half of slider buns in a baking dish. Brush the buns with half of the butter mixture.

Place a layer of turkey on the buns, then a slice of tomato. Top the tomato with about 2 tablespoons of the cheese gravy. Break each bacon slice in half, and criss-cross over the gravy. Sprinkle the 1/2 cup of white cheddar over the bacon, then top with the top half of the slider buns.

Brush the remaining butter and spice mixture on top of the buns, then place in the oven uncovered for 15 - 20 minutes until the cheese is melted and the tops are golden brown.

Top with additional butter (optional), and serve with the remaining White Cheddar Gravy.

Slow Cooker Corned Beef

Slow cooker corned beef is an easy way to make meat for any variety of sandwiches.

1 (3-4 pound) corned beef brisket

1 onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped

3 ribs celery, chopped

2 garlic cloves

2 cups beef broth

1/4 cup tomato paste

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1 dash red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon fresh cracked pepper

1 bottle dark beer

Layer 1/2 of chopped veggies in bottom of slow cooker. Place corned beef on top of veggies with fat cap up. Add remaining veggies and garlic around side of meat.

In a bowl, mix beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, celery seeds and red pepper, pour over beef.

Sprinkle salt and pepper over top of corned beef, coating well. Pour dark beer around side inside of slower cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours.

When done, remove from cooker, slice or shred with two forks.

Serve with small buns or slider buns for the perfect treat.

Carolina Pork Sliders and Sweet Coleslaw

For the sliders:

1 pound shredded pork roast

2 cups coleslaw

12 dinner or Hawaiian style bread rolls

1 cup Vinegar Barbecue Sauce

For the sauce:

1 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

To make the sauce, combine all the ingredients into a jar. Place the lid on top and shake sauce until the brown sugar has completely dissolved.

To make the sliders, place the shredded pork in a bowl. Add half of the vinegar barbecue sauce and combine well. Cut the rolls in half. Top each with a handful of shredded pork and coleslaw. You can add additional vinegar barbecue sauce if desired. Top with the top of the bread and serve immediately.

Shrimp Po' Boy Sliders

Delicious popcorn shrimp served on sliders buns with lettuce, tomato and a spicy creamy sauce.

1 bag popcorn shrimp, cooked according to package

Shredded lettuce

1-2 roma tomatoes

1 (12 pack) slider buns

For the sauce:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Cook shrimp according to package directions.

To make sauce mix everything together in bowl and add to squirt bottle, refrigerate.

Once shrimp are done, squirt a little of your sauce on the bottom of buns then top with some shredded lettuce. Add about 6-7 shrimp, top with sliced tomato, more lettuce and sauce. Repeat with each sandwich. Serve and enjoy.

Fabulous Mini Baked Ham and Brie Sandwiches

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon minced dried onion

1 teaspoon fresh orange zest

18 sweet Hawaiian rolls

1/3 cup grainy mustard

1/2 pound black forest ham

12 ounces Brie cheese, sliced

1/3 cup cranberry or strawberry jam

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 9- x 13-inch baking dish and set aside.

Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, dried onion, and orange zest. Cook until it begins to simmer, then remove from heat and set aside.

Remove the rolls from the package in once piece, and then slice all the rolls in half, again all in one piece. Place the bottom half onto the prepared baking dish. Spread with grainy mustard and top with ham and Brie cheese. Spread the top half of the rolls with jam and place over the Brie.

Whisk the sauce once again and then pour over the sandwiches. Bake until toasted and the cheese has melted through, about 12 to 15 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Southern Charmer Sliders

For the burgers:

1 pound of ground beef (80/20 mix)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

6 slices of bacon, cut in half

2 ounces arugula

1 package of Hawaiian Sweet JalapeÃ±o Rolls (King's Hawaiian)

For the pimento cheese:

1 cup mayonnaise (Hellmann's)

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons diced pimentos, drained

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

For the fried green tomatoes:

3-4 small green tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 egg beaten with 2 tablespoons water

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef with the Worcestershire Sauce, yellow mustard, and black pepper. Form 12 small patties, set aside.

For the pimento cheese, mix together all of the ingredients. Set aside.

Cook the bacon over medium heat on the flat side of the griddle. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Leave grease on the griddle.

Prepare the fried green tomatoes, dip in the egg, breadcrumbs, back in the egg, and then back in the bread crumbs. Cook over medium heat on the griddle where the bacon had cooked.

In batches, add the burger patties to the grill and cook until medium- rare/medium.

To assemble, spread a heaping tablespoon of the pimento cheese on the bottom half of the bun. Then add a few leaves of arugula, the burger patty, a slice of fried green tomato then a piece of bacon, before topping it off with the top half of the bun.

Serve immediately.

Reuben Sandwich Sliders

These Reuben sandwich sliders make the perfect party food or easy weeknight dinner. Dinner rolls are loaded up with all of your favorite Reuben sandwich fillings, topped with a seasoned buttery topping and baked until warm and melted.

12 dinner rolls

8 ounces corned beef thinly sliced

8 ounces Swiss cheese

1/3 cup Thousand Island or Russian dressing

1 cup sauerkraut, squeezed dry

For the topping:

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried minced onion

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk together topping ingredients in a small bowl.

Cut the rolls in half separating the top and bottom.

Place all of the bottoms of the rolls, trying to keep them all connected into one large slab of bottoms, in a 9Ã—13-inch pan (line with parchment paper for easy removal).

Spread dressing on rolls. Top with a layer of cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef and another layer of cheese.

Top with the other half of the rolls and gently spoon or brush the butter mixture overtop.

Bake about 20-25 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the tops are lightly browned. Serve warm.

Western South Carolina-Style Barbecue Sauce

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 medium onion, minced

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup ketchup

Heat oil in a 2-quart sauce pan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; saute until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in all the remaining ingredients, except ketchup. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, then add ketchup. Cook stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Mix barbecue sauce with shredded pork and serve on buns.

Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Apples and Onions

1 (18.4 ounce package) Smithfield Marinated Roasted Garlic and Herb Pork Tenderloin

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 1/2 cups apple, thinly sliced

1/2 cup onion, thinly sliced

12 count package butter-flavor dinner rolls

6 slices sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In large non-stick skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add pork tenderloin and sear on all sides. Remove from pan onto oven-safe baking dish. Bake 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes prior to slicing.

Add butter to skillet pork was seared in. Saute apple and onion slices over medium heat until translucent and starting to caramelize.

Slice dinner rolls lengthwise. Place on baking sheet cut side up, brush both halves with remaining butter that's been melted. Broil on low approximately 2 minutes until very lightly browned. Remove from oven.

Cut pork into 1/2-inch slices and lay over bottom dinner rolls. Spoon apple and onion mixture over top of pork. Top with cheese slices. Return to broiler for 1-2 minutes until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and place dinner roll tops on top. Cut and serve.

Note: If you are not serving immediately transfer uncut sliders into a 9x13 baking dish and cover. You can refrigerate and reheat later.

Pepperoni Pizza Sliders

12 count package butter-flavor dinner rolls, cut down center

1 cup pizza sauce

Pepperoni slices

Sliced mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon Italian Seasonings

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

Grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In 13- x 9-inch baking pan place bottoms of dinner rolls.

Spoon pizza sauce over top of dinner rolls. Next layer on pepperoni slices. Top with mozzarella slices. Place on tops of dinner rolls.

Mix butter, Italian Seasonings and garlic salt together. Brush over top of dinner rolls. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake approximately 15 minutes or until cheese has melted.