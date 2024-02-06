Little in size, big on taste

Little sandwiches and sliders are the feature theme for today. Slider sandwiches are very popular right now being served for every occasion imaginable. They can be the feature at a football game party or at a nice bridal shower for ladies honoring the soon-to-be-bride. They seem to work for any occasion and are always a hit.
I have chosen only a few recipes to pass along to you today out of the hundreds I found in books and online. I tend to choose recipes that sound good to me, but I hope you enjoy them as well.
A delicious and buttery slider that pays tribute to the classic Kentucky Hot Brown. Made with sliced turkey, fresh tomato, crisp bacon and a homemade white cheddar cheese gravy that is to die for.
For the white cheddar gravy:
For the Sliders:
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium-sized sauce pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook until smooth and bubbly. Stir constantly. Slowly add the milk, whisking until smooth. Stir in a pinch each of black pepper, nutmeg, and paprika. Heat to a low boil, stirring frequently until the sauce starts to thicken. Remove from heat and add the cheese. Stir until melted. Set the White Cheddar Gravy aside.
Melt butter in a small bowl in the microwave. Heat in 5 to 10 second increments until completely melted. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon of paprika.
Place the bottom half of slider buns in a baking dish. Brush the buns with half of the butter mixture.
Place a layer of turkey on the buns, then a slice of tomato. Top the tomato with about 2 tablespoons of the cheese gravy. Break each bacon slice in half, and criss-cross over the gravy. Sprinkle the 1/2 cup of white cheddar over the bacon, then top with the top half of the slider buns.
Brush the remaining butter and spice mixture on top of the buns, then place in the oven uncovered for 15 - 20 minutes until the cheese is melted and the tops are golden brown.
Top with additional butter (optional), and serve with the remaining White Cheddar Gravy.
Slow cooker corned beef is an easy way to make meat for any variety of sandwiches.
Layer 1/2 of chopped veggies in bottom of slow cooker. Place corned beef on top of veggies with fat cap up. Add remaining veggies and garlic around side of meat.
In a bowl, mix beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, celery seeds and red pepper, pour over beef.
Sprinkle salt and pepper over top of corned beef, coating well. Pour dark beer around side inside of slower cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours.
When done, remove from cooker, slice or shred with two forks.
Serve with small buns or slider buns for the perfect treat.
For the sliders:
For the sauce:
To make the sauce, combine all the ingredients into a jar. Place the lid on top and shake sauce until the brown sugar has completely dissolved.
To make the sliders, place the shredded pork in a bowl. Add half of the vinegar barbecue sauce and combine well. Cut the rolls in half. Top each with a handful of shredded pork and coleslaw. You can add additional vinegar barbecue sauce if desired. Top with the top of the bread and serve immediately.
Delicious popcorn shrimp served on sliders buns with lettuce, tomato and a spicy creamy sauce.
For the sauce:
Cook shrimp according to package directions.
To make sauce mix everything together in bowl and add to squirt bottle, refrigerate.
Once shrimp are done, squirt a little of your sauce on the bottom of buns then top with some shredded lettuce. Add about 6-7 shrimp, top with sliced tomato, more lettuce and sauce. Repeat with each sandwich. Serve and enjoy.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 9- x 13-inch baking dish and set aside.
Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, dried onion, and orange zest. Cook until it begins to simmer, then remove from heat and set aside.
Remove the rolls from the package in once piece, and then slice all the rolls in half, again all in one piece. Place the bottom half onto the prepared baking dish. Spread with grainy mustard and top with ham and Brie cheese. Spread the top half of the rolls with jam and place over the Brie.
Whisk the sauce once again and then pour over the sandwiches. Bake until toasted and the cheese has melted through, about 12 to 15 minutes. Carefully remove from the oven and serve immediately.
For the burgers:
For the pimento cheese:
For the fried green tomatoes:
In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef with the Worcestershire Sauce, yellow mustard, and black pepper. Form 12 small patties, set aside.
For the pimento cheese, mix together all of the ingredients. Set aside.
Cook the bacon over medium heat on the flat side of the griddle. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Leave grease on the griddle.
Prepare the fried green tomatoes, dip in the egg, breadcrumbs, back in the egg, and then back in the bread crumbs. Cook over medium heat on the griddle where the bacon had cooked.
In batches, add the burger patties to the grill and cook until medium- rare/medium.
To assemble, spread a heaping tablespoon of the pimento cheese on the bottom half of the bun. Then add a few leaves of arugula, the burger patty, a slice of fried green tomato then a piece of bacon, before topping it off with the top half of the bun.
Serve immediately.
These Reuben sandwich sliders make the perfect party food or easy weeknight dinner. Dinner rolls are loaded up with all of your favorite Reuben sandwich fillings, topped with a seasoned buttery topping and baked until warm and melted.
For the topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Whisk together topping ingredients in a small bowl.
Cut the rolls in half separating the top and bottom.
Place all of the bottoms of the rolls, trying to keep them all connected into one large slab of bottoms, in a 9Ã—13-inch pan (line with parchment paper for easy removal).
Spread dressing on rolls. Top with a layer of cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef and another layer of cheese.
Top with the other half of the rolls and gently spoon or brush the butter mixture overtop.
Bake about 20-25 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the tops are lightly browned. Serve warm.
Heat oil in a 2-quart sauce pan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; saute until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in all the remaining ingredients, except ketchup. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, then add ketchup. Cook stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 15 minutes. Mix barbecue sauce with shredded pork and serve on buns.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In large non-stick skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add pork tenderloin and sear on all sides. Remove from pan onto oven-safe baking dish. Bake 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes prior to slicing.
Add butter to skillet pork was seared in. Saute apple and onion slices over medium heat until translucent and starting to caramelize.
Slice dinner rolls lengthwise. Place on baking sheet cut side up, brush both halves with remaining butter that's been melted. Broil on low approximately 2 minutes until very lightly browned. Remove from oven.
Cut pork into 1/2-inch slices and lay over bottom dinner rolls. Spoon apple and onion mixture over top of pork. Top with cheese slices. Return to broiler for 1-2 minutes until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and place dinner roll tops on top. Cut and serve.
Note: If you are not serving immediately transfer uncut sliders into a 9x13 baking dish and cover. You can refrigerate and reheat later.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In 13- x 9-inch baking pan place bottoms of dinner rolls.
Spoon pizza sauce over top of dinner rolls. Next layer on pepperoni slices. Top with mozzarella slices. Place on tops of dinner rolls.
Mix butter, Italian Seasonings and garlic salt together. Brush over top of dinner rolls. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake approximately 15 minutes or until cheese has melted.
Heat a grill pan or grill on medium high heat.
Dry both sides of chicken thighs with a paper towel then sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper.
Place chicken in pan or on the grill for 5 minutes without turning. Turn over the chicken and cook for another 5 minutes or until chicken is done. Place about 2 ounces chicken on each roll and top with 1/2 tablespoons peach chutney. Serve immediately.
Looking for an easy lunch or dinner idea? Try these great tasting barbecue chicken sliders. Fast, fun and simple to make, your entire family will love them.
In a sauce pan combine the chicken and barbecue sauce; heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally until warmed through.
Warm the rolls in the microwave for 20-30 seconds, then cut the roll to form a bun opening.
On the bottom bun add chicken, then one cheese square, then add a few onion slivers and a pickle slices. Cover with top portion of the bun. Serve hot.
Makes 4 servings.
These melted turkey and havarti sliders are covered in a buttery sauce and served warm out of the oven for the ultimate get-together treat.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9- x 13-inch baking dish.
Cut the entire pack of Hawaiian rolls in half, horizontally, keeping all top and bottom halves separately in tact.
Place the bottom of the rolls into the prepared baking dish.
Distribute the turkey and cheese evenly over the rolls, doing two thin layers of cheese with the turkey in the center. Place the tops on the rolls. Set aside.
In a medium sized microwave safe bowl, melt butter. Whisk in mustard, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, chopped onion and salt.
Pour sauce evenly over all of the sandwiches. Sprinkle tops with everything bagel seasoning.
Cover with foil and bake for 14 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Uncover and cook for 2 additional minutes. Serve hot.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9- Ã— 13-inch baking dish.
Cut the entire pack of rolls in half, horizontally, keeping all top and bottom halves separately in tact. Place the bottom of the rolls into the prepared baking dish.
Distribute the ham and cheese evenly over the rolls, doing two thin layers of cheese with the ham in the center. Put the tops on the rolls. Set aside.
In a small sauce pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and add mustard, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce and salt. Stir to combine.
Pour sauce evenly over all of the sandwiches. Sprinkle tops with poppy seeds.
Cover with foil and bake for 12 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Uncover and cook for 3 additional minutes. Serve hot.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Using a serrated knife, cut through the middle of the potato rolls. Place the bottoms side by side on the pan. Set the tops aside.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt together the softened butter, chives, garlic salt and onion powder.
On the bottoms of the rolls, layer the chicken, bacon, cheese and Ranch dressing. Replace the tops of the buns.
Pour the butter sauce over the tops of the buns and sprinkle heavily with Parmesan cheese.
Cover with foil and bake until hot through and cheese is melted. Cut through making individual sandwiches and serve warm.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the tray of buns horizontally. Fit the bottom buns (still attached to each other) onto, or into a baking sheet or pan. Spread with the mustard.
Begin layering the pieces of mortadella, then slices of cheese, then the salami, then the cheese, etc.
When all layers are done, replace the top layer of the buns.
Melt the butter and add the garlic and parsley. Brush onto the top of the buns. Bake in the oven for approximately 12 - 15 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the tops of the buns are browned. Remove and let rest for 10 minutes, then cut and serve.
For the Au jus:
For assembly:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a 9x13-inch baking dish.
In medium saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add shallot and garlic and cook for about 2-3 minutes, until soft. Add beef consomme, Worcestershire sauce and thyme. Bring to boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain and set aside.
Combine melted butter with 1 tablespoon au jus. Cut dinner rolls in half and place bottoms in baking dish. Brush rolls with half of melted butter mixture. Top with sliced roast beef and sliced provolone cheese and cover with tops of sliced rolls. Brush with remaining butter mixture.
Cover baking dish with foil and bake for 20 minutes, until cheese is melted. Serve immediately with remaining au jus.
This dish can be made in advance. Prepare sandwiches and store covered in the fridge for up to 1 day. Increase baking time to 30 minutes.
These cheeseburger sliders are what dreams are made of! Soft Hawaiian rolls stuffed with extra cheesy beef, and a butter and mustard glaze to go on top. They are so easy and come together in just a few minutes.
For the butter glaze:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef and dry onion soup mix. Don't make the soup by the directions, use it dry from the package. When the meat is browned, drain the fat. Transfer the ground beef to a bowl and let cool a bit.
Meanwhile, remove the rolls from the package and discard the cardboard.
Spray a large sheet of aluminum foil generously with nonstick spray.
Use a serrated knife to slice the rolls in half so that they have a "top" and a "bottom." Do not separate them into individual rolls. Place all of the "bottoms" onto the aluminum foil that has been sprayed.
Stir the mayonnaise and cheddar cheese into the ground beef.
Spread the beef mixture all over the bottom half of the rolls. Replace the top half of the rolls to make one giant sandwich.
In a small bowl, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Add the minced onions, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon. Stir it together, then use a pastry brush to coat the top of each roll with the butter mixture.
Wrap the sliders in foil; fold up the one that it's sitting on, then spray more foil and cover the top.
Place the foil-wrapped sliders directly on the middle oven rack. (No sheet pan is necessary. It makes the bottoms get too crispy.)
Bake for about 30 minutes.
Remove from the oven and serve with plenty of dill pickles.
I don't think these sliders need any sort of dipping sauce honestly, but if you are feeling like you want to dip, mix together 1 part mayo and 1 part ketchup. Serve with the sliders. Yields 12 sliders.
Notes: Don't make onion soup, just use the dry mix. I know it's annoying to only use half the package. If you are making this for a crowd, you could easily double the whole slider recipe and use 1 whole package of soup mix for 2 pounds of ground beef.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine beef, bacon, Worcestershire sauce, egg, garlic salt, and pepper.
Spread meat mixture out in a 9- x 13-inch pan in one flat layer.
Cook for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, add olive oil to a large frying pan and turn heat to medium.
Slice onions and saute in the pan buy allowing them to fry and stirring every 2-3 minutes until the onions are translucent and slightly browned. (about 15 minutes)
While keeping the rolls connected, slice across the whole slab of rolls to create a bottom layer and top layer. Place the bottom slab on a greased cookie sheet. Spread mayonnaise over the top bottom layers of rolls, then add 6 slices of cheese. Over the cheese, carefully place the cooked ground beef. Spread the sauteed onions evenly over the beef. Add another layer of American Cheese.
Place the top roll layer on the top. Brush the top roll layer with melted butter. Bake for 10-12 minutes.
These little mini burgers are great to make for football parties to summertime get-togethers or any occasion to share them with friends.
Garnish: catsup, mustard, shredded lettuce, thinly sliced onion, dill pickles
Mix first 7 ingredients in a bowl; refrigerate for an hour. Spread meat mixture over a large, greased baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap and roll out evenly with a rolling pin. Discard plastic wrap; bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. Slice into 24 squares with a pizza cutter. Top each roll with a burger square, a quarter cheese slice and garnish as desired. Makes 24 mini sandwiches.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.