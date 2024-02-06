Listening and hoping

The other day I had a fascinating talk with a man about my age. We found we had much in common, and the conversation could have gone on for hours.

The genial interlocutor was unaware of my past because it wasn't relevant to the subject matter at hand.

He did not know I'd spent 25 years in pastoral ministry or taught religion for 10 years at Southeast Missouri State University.

It didn't come up.

When we drifted into how we each deal with stress, my conversation partner revealed he was reared a Christian but was now a Buddhist.

"(Buddhism) relaxes me; it calms me; it works for me," he said.

The news of my new friend's shift away from the monotheistic Abrahamic faith of his youth caused me to ask myself -- a lifelong adherent of Protestantism -- some questions in a private moment.

"Does my Christianity 'work' for me?"

"Does it relax me; does it calm me?"

I'm not used to thinking of my religious faith, which is as close to me as breathing, in those terms and with those queries.

Separation

One thing necessary in order to try to think differently is to separate faith from the church. In other words -- pry apart belief from a particular community of people.

There are traditions that suggest such a division is impossible.

Without a community, it is argued, there can be no authentic faith.

We're not individual islands in the vast sea of the cosmos.

Our lives are interlinked and intertwined with the notion of separation seen as dangerous.

How does one love thy neighbor in a meaningful way from a distance, for example?

Family history

My late father was a layman and being a Bible teacher was his avocation.