Listen, pray, worship this week before Easter

Today is Palm Sunday. The day on the Christian calendar marking when Jesus was welcomed into the city of Jerusalem by a crowd waving palm branches, a symbol of victory, and shouting "Hosanna, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord." Palm Sunday also marks the beginning of Easter week recalling the events of Jesus' betrayal, trial, execution by crucifixion, burial, and triumphant resurrection. For those of us who are Christians, this is a big week.

One of the challenges when it comes to Easter is pressing past the many distractions and demands which easily rob of the impact the celebration has on our hearts, souls and minds. There are three ways in our hyper-busy days to experience the Lord this Easter season.

Read or listen to the gospel accounts of the crucifixion and resurrection. The first four books in the New Testament in the Bible -- Mathew, Mark, Luke, and John -- each tell of Jesus from a slightly different point of view. In a few chapters from each of the four gospels, you can read of the arrest, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus. Thanks to some free web resources you could listen to those chapters being read aloud as you drive to work. The specific sections are Matthew 26-28, Luke 22-24, Mark 14-16 and John 18-21.