Listen, pray, worship this week before Easter

Today is Palm Sunday. The day on the Christian calendar marking when Jesus was welcomed into the city of Jerusalem by a crowd waving palm branches, a symbol of victory, and shouting "Hosanna, blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord." Palm Sunday also marks the beginning of Easter week recalling the events of Jesus' betrayal, trial, execution by crucifixion, burial, and triumphant resurrection. For those of us who are Christians, this is a big week.
One of the challenges when it comes to Easter is pressing past the many distractions and demands which easily rob of the impact the celebration has on our hearts, souls and minds. There are three ways in our hyper-busy days to experience the Lord this Easter season.
Read or listen to the gospel accounts of the crucifixion and resurrection. The first four books in the New Testament in the Bible -- Mathew, Mark, Luke, and John -- each tell of Jesus from a slightly different point of view. In a few chapters from each of the four gospels, you can read of the arrest, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus. Thanks to some free web resources you could listen to those chapters being read aloud as you drive to work. The specific sections are Matthew 26-28, Luke 22-24, Mark 14-16 and John 18-21.
Second, take time to pray. According to a pew research poll, 55 percent of Americans say they pray every day. So while for many the idea of praying is not new, for some it still feels foreign. If prayer is new, begin that way: "Lord, this is new to me. But I want to know you more. Would you reveal yourself to me this Easter?" God listens to prayer when it comes from a humble heart.
Lastly, gather with a church fellowship. Many churches will be hosting services throughout the Easter week to gather with others who, like yourself, are curious or wanted a richer connection with God this Easter. Many churches would gladly welcome you.
Easter is so much more than baskets, bonnets and candies (though there are some specific Easter candies I am looking forward to). Easter is about God making a way for you to know Him. This is a perfect week to know Him.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.