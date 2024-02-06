Lincoln/Cobb School: A pearl of great price

Like a valued pearl, Black education developed slowly with layered persistence. Law once denied the enslaved individual education. That shameful irritant, in time, layered into a gem.

In 1865, Missouri legislators reorganized the state with a new Constitution which abolished slavery and instituted public school education. ALL LEARNERS, ages 5 to 21, were entitled to at least a four-month school session each year, and separate schools were mandated in every township in which 20 or more Black children lived.

Cape Girardeau's board of education immediately met this obligation, due in large part to the active role of St. James AME Church and Samuel Newlin's (a Black educator) readiness to begin. Newlin, Wilson R. Kenney, John Sides and John S. Cobb were the first series of teachers to lead Cape's fledgling Black school.

Layer by layer, facilities for the Lincoln school improved from rented, ill-equipped buildings (the Union Aid Building on Fountain near Bellevue, the old Lutheran Church and the Negro Masonic Lodge), until, 25 years later, a purposefully designed school house was erected at 731 Merriwether. In 1925, Lincoln School was renamed the John S. Cobb School.

Enrollment grew. In its first 1865 term, Newlin reported 80 to 90 students, children and adults. By 1873, 150 pupils were enrolled in a school deemed "second to none" by the county superintendent. When the new two-story brick Lincoln school had opened for the 1891 term, 202 students showed up, taught by only two paid teachers. An addition expanded the building in 1892, and a third teacher was added. Cobb School expanded into secondary education in the early 1900s and attracted non-resident students from outlying towns who boarded with local families to attend school.