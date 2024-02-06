Lighter new year options

By Susan McClanahan

Happy New Year! The holiday season seemed to fly by and now we embrace a new year. Most parties are over and we return to a somewhat normal schedule.

For many of us, we have eaten rich foods for weeks now and as the new year comes in, we will be looking to enjoy some leaner meals. I found these recipes that just might get us off on the right foot this new year.

As this new year arrives, I pray that it will greet you and your loved ones with much health and happiness.

Garlic Parmesan- Crusted Salmon and Asparagus

3 or 4 salmon fillets

1 pound asparagus, ends trimmed

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil, or more

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Pat dry salmon. Brush with 2 tablespoons of olive oil from all sides. Season with salt and pepper. Place the salmon, skin side down, on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Coat asparagus with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and place around salmon on baking sheet.

Spread minced garlic on top of the salmon and the asparagus. Top with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, and top with chopped fresh parsley before serving.

Apricot Cranberry Chicken

This recipe is easy to prepare, but is still full of flavor for everyone to enjoy.

1 1/2 pounds chicken tenderloins, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, chopped

3/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup apricot preserves

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Sprinkle chicken with salt. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat and brown half of the chicken on both sides. Remove from pan; repeat with remaining oil and chicken. Add onion to same pan; cook and stir over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth, cranberries, preserves and vinegar; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly reduced. Return chicken to pan; cook, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes longer or until chicken is no longer pink, turning chicken halfway. Yield: 4 servings.

Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti Squash

1 pound shrimp, raw

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup Greek yogurt, full fat

1/2 cup almond milk, unsweetened

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shaved

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Optional garnish: parsley

For the spaghetti squash:

1 medium spaghetti squash

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Carefully slice spaghetti squash down the middle and remove seeds with a spoon. Coat both halves of spaghetti squash with olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes or until fully cooked. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Shred with two forks to make "spaghetti."