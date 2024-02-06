Light salad features fresh herbs and plenty of texture

Wheat berries are great little nuggets -- a whole grain, containing the germ, endosperm and bran. They have a nice dose of fiber and protein, as well as B vitamins and several minerals.

Though you can cook them just until they are crunchy, I prefer to let them get a bit more tender.

They take at least an hour to cook (often longer, despite what many packages say), though you want to make sure they have a bit of chew to them and don't get too soft.

The basic ratio is 1 3/4 cups water or broth to 1 cup dried grain.

I often use them cool, in salads, and to cool them without them getting gummy, I spread them out on a rimmed baking sheet lined with foil or parchment paper.