Light Comfort

After the holidays, our appetites can go in a couple of different directions.

On the one hand, after a steady diet of stuffed birds and figgy puddings, we seek something lighter, something that feels clean and simple. On the other hand, it's cold out there, and we want food that's satisfying to curl up with.

What to do, what to do.

What's that I see? (Insert upbeat superhero music here.) A stir-fry on the horizon? (Insert hoofbeats.)

Why, that's just the thing.

This November 2016 photo shows chicken and vegetable stir fry in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Sarah Crowder via AP)

This is fast, simple and immensely flavorful without being heavy.