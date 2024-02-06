Life takes practice

Always kind of amusing to sit and watch people try to back up with a trailer on. It's like they have never tried it before and are totally new to the game. Some will twist around and look back. Some look in the rear view mirror and try to back. Some look in the two side mirrors and try to back up. And it quickly becomes apparent they haven't done this very much. All I can say is it takes practice. Lots of practice.

I'm not sure how old I was, but it couldn't have been over 10 years old, when Dad would hook a 12-foot old horse dump rake on the back of an International Cub tractor, and it was my job to rake. I learned a lot astride that Cub tractor. If you aren't familiar with a Cub, it was the bottom of the International tractors as far as power and size was concerned. Maybe 10-horsepower. Maybe 12. I doubt it could pull a single 14-inch plow. Perfect tractor to learn on. So now and then I had to back it up. A short tongue makes for difficult backing but great to learn on.

As I got older, Dad would let Mick, my younger brother, and I handle more equipment. Eventually we got to use the hay sled. It was about 20 feet long with wheels and an axle on each end. Dad would use probably a 20-foot needle which he pushed through the stack and thus he could drag a chain through after it. That way he could cable off a chunk of the stack of hay for the cows. It's almost impossible to back a hay sled. One learned to plan out where you were going so there was no backing needed.

Dad had a heart attack, so Mick and I had to put up the hay. So we did everything from mowing the hay with a sickle mower to stacking it with a Jayhawk that Dad used. Interesting. The Jayhawk was kind of like a giant A laid down with wheels at the bottom. The top of the A was fixed on the front of the tractor on a kind of ball so it would flex like a horse trailer. To turn the Jayhawk right you turned the tractor left and then followed the Jayhawk to the right. It took some practice and thinking. Kind of like backing a horse trailer all over.

When we got married, we worked on a ranch southwest of Arthur. It was a good-sized place so we fed a lot of hay through the winter. It was there I drove stack movers fitted with a hydra-fork. We used the hydra-fork to feed the cattle the hay. We pretty much fed some hay most every day. Also we got to use trailers and stock trailers. We learned a lot about backing and handling equipment.

We moved into Arthur where I started to work for a general contractor who did everything from digging basements to concrete work to building kitchen cabinets. I was able to learn how to run the backhoe and other equipment. Great experience. And since then we have had all kind of trailers and boats and such. Each one is a little different and each situation is different as well. But the best part is the more you practice the better you get.