Life requires constantly starting over

Do you feel that you're never settled, that when you think you're on an even path, something goes wrong? Sometimes it's planned and other times, it's a shock or surprise. We constantly have to start over -- many times moving to a different environment. Consequently, our lifestyle and attitude has to change -- a result, of our new start.

Suffering is a part of having to welcome the new while we learn how to leave former ways of living. We don't always have a choice in changing directions and embracing unfamiliar paths. Columnist, Christianna Luy, says "at some point we each will face something that takes us to the end of ourselves. We can become hardened, consumed or swallowed by hurt." As Christians, we are taught that suffering is a good thing. It helps us to understand the sacrifice and immense suffering Jesus endured on the cross. We are forced to become more human, ourselves. If we did not know suffering, we would miss the opportunity to fully know Christ. Jesus was despised, rejected and acquainted with sorrow and grief. He didn't want to suffer, just as we wouldn't choose the condition. "He begged that the cup be passed from Him" (Matthew 26:39). Even though Jesus knew why he was asked to endure His ordeal, He dreaded it. We wonder, though, why we are thrust into what's inconvenient, heart-wrenching and painful. Is this from God, we ask?

I experienced a couple incidents, recently, causing me to ponder, both, the happy, and sad experiences we must face. I visited my son and his family, recently, along with a friend, Karen. She had lost her husband within the last year and was trying to make the decision as to where she, now, should live. As I listened and watched her demeanor, I acquired immense admiration for Karen. Since she knows she must move ahead, she is choosing to move close to her daughter because Karen has no family ties in her present city. This is difficult, but Karen knows she has to take a new direction. Rather than becoming angry and bitter, she intends to make a new start -- one she must make on her own, without the usual support of her husband. In thinking of Karen, I meditated on the trials we must all face and endure -- those of which we have little, if any, control. Karen knows her living situation will be different and she will have to re-learn who, SHE is, now. This is difficult but when we are suddenly forced into starting over -- with lacking excitement, necessity knocks at the door.