France native and frequent runner Thomas Couvidat had only been living in Cape Girardeau for one week when he made his way to the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail for the first time.

As he ran shirtless, sweaty and smiling, the new resident seemed to be settling into the community nicely.

Weaving its way beneath major roadways and through forested areas, the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail acts as a junction connecting Cape Girardeau's network of parks.

For parents and children the paved pathway can guide an afternoon adventure, like that of 3-year-old Cora Briner, as she spent her birthday riding her Frozen themed bicycle with her father, Neil Briner, alongside to help navigate.

For fitness buffs like Scott Buescher of Fruitland, the route provides plenty of space to stay in shape. Buescher said he bikes anywhere from 20 to 25 miles on the trail three to four times a week.