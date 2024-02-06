Life just happens

Of what does your life consist, besides purely, the psychical side of it? One can go deeply into the mechanics of it if he chooses, but that isn't my purpose. My goal is to think about the role we have, and do not have, in the shaping of our existence.
I have noticed I can endure almost anything I must -- all wrapped up in the statement, "You can do what you have to do." If we would put that wisdom into action, we could solve most of our challenges and problems. Life is, and will, always be filled with ups and downs, but we, each have the wisdom, inside us, to deal with them. We can use whatever means are available to enable us to make ourselves dive in and swim. Even though, what we're being called upon to withstand, is extremely traumatic or difficult, only we possess the courage and endurance to rise to the occasion. We may encounter a job loss, children leaving, or severe illness that can't be cured. There are all sorts of bumps and holes in the road upon which we must travel. What do we do?
Most of us begin to plan a life, of sorts, as soon as we're old enough to think and notice what's around us. Even though, as children, our dreams and plans may seem childish and trivial, those thoughts are the beginning of our investment in our future. Although life, often happens on its own, we can have a huge impact on what occurs.
When we're young and feeling like the world is our oyster, we visualize our future, within our fluffy and beautiful dreams that flourish and fill our hearts. Those plans provide the seeds for growth into our goals and exciting adventures ahead. Some look at their parents and say, "what a drab existence, they have. They sit home every night, and do almost everything together." We don't realize then, the probability that everything must and will change -- but for now -- we'll hold on to our youthful and inexperienced view of life.
As we mature, our dreams become more realistic. Experience plays a dramatic role in our new mindsets. But regardless, of how well we plan and attempt to shape our lives, as we all do, life often sidesteps our efforts. We have to hand over the reins to our God, or another higher power and say, "I can do no more, you work it out, I'm exhausted." It's at those times we relinquish control and breathe a sigh of relief. We've done our best, and as Paul stated in Christian Scripture, 2 Timothy 4:7-8, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race." I refer to Paul's words in 2 Timothy, often, when I am worn out and want to ease my pain. Indeed, sometimes life just happens. Odyssey online says, "There are things we cannot control and will never be able to control."
A friend, Father Jake, related a story, while speaking at a retreat of which I was a part. It was an example showing evidence God does work in strange ways, in ways we would least expect. Father was studying to become a medical doctor, about ready to graduate -- only final exams were left. Unfortunately he had forgotten the time it started or his identification card. He pleaded with staff, adamantly, to let him take the test at another time, but no exceptions were made. Father Jake could not retake the course, or the test, for a long period of time. Consequently, he was so heartbroken and confused he was dazed for a while. During that time, though, through prayer and soul searching, Father felt God was calling him to another vocation -- that of being a priest. Life happens!! Even though his dream of being a doctor was halted, he had found his true calling, and I can attest to the fact that he is a blessing to those whom he serves.
Yes, life happens to all of us, but "it's not what happens to us that counts, rather, it's how we respond to what happens" (author, educator, Charles Swindoll). Are we going to be victims of what happens to us or will we use the experiences to prod us toward new growth and maturity?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.