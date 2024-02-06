When we're young and feeling like the world is our oyster, we visualize our future, within our fluffy and beautiful dreams that flourish and fill our hearts. Those plans provide the seeds for growth into our goals and exciting adventures ahead. Some look at their parents and say, "what a drab existence, they have. They sit home every night, and do almost everything together." We don't realize then, the probability that everything must and will change -- but for now -- we'll hold on to our youthful and inexperienced view of life.

As we mature, our dreams become more realistic. Experience plays a dramatic role in our new mindsets. But regardless, of how well we plan and attempt to shape our lives, as we all do, life often sidesteps our efforts. We have to hand over the reins to our God, or another higher power and say, "I can do no more, you work it out, I'm exhausted." It's at those times we relinquish control and breathe a sigh of relief. We've done our best, and as Paul stated in Christian Scripture, 2 Timothy 4:7-8, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race." I refer to Paul's words in 2 Timothy, often, when I am worn out and want to ease my pain. Indeed, sometimes life just happens. Odyssey online says, "There are things we cannot control and will never be able to control."

A friend, Father Jake, related a story, while speaking at a retreat of which I was a part. It was an example showing evidence God does work in strange ways, in ways we would least expect. Father was studying to become a medical doctor, about ready to graduate -- only final exams were left. Unfortunately he had forgotten the time it started or his identification card. He pleaded with staff, adamantly, to let him take the test at another time, but no exceptions were made. Father Jake could not retake the course, or the test, for a long period of time. Consequently, he was so heartbroken and confused he was dazed for a while. During that time, though, through prayer and soul searching, Father felt God was calling him to another vocation -- that of being a priest. Life happens!! Even though his dream of being a doctor was halted, he had found his true calling, and I can attest to the fact that he is a blessing to those whom he serves.

Yes, life happens to all of us, but "it's not what happens to us that counts, rather, it's how we respond to what happens" (author, educator, Charles Swindoll). Are we going to be victims of what happens to us or will we use the experiences to prod us toward new growth and maturity?