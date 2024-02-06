Life is filled with beginnings and endings

I took a moment to ponder, and my mind immediately darted to the realization that, yes; life is certainly like that. We often feel that our time on earth has just commenced, when suddenly it's time to go. We haven't had the time to complete that which we wanted -- only beginning to understand some, of what life is all about. It was a serious moment to me, as I thought of a comment I heard coming from an upcoming author of children's books. We were discussing our books, and the marketing of them. The author told me that her book, the one we were discussing, was her first. People had urged her to write a book, for years, and she fully intended to. "I kept putting it off," she said, "until one day when I happened to look at the calendar. I counted the years and realized that I wasn't getting any younger. I always think I will have tomorrow." Armed with this realization, the author, finally, put her pen to the paper and wrote her first book. The children's book became a best seller. She had recognized that the end of her time to publish, was getting nearer, and she had to make use, now, of the allotment she had left.

Although, I usually feel that I'm just beginning, the evidence of Scripture, and other references tell me different. The seasons, inevitably shorten and close out, allowing for another to make its debut. Our lives, and the time we have left to complete the unfinished, lies waiting at our doorstep, too.

Knowing that everything will end, eventually, can be a good thing. If we're in pain, attempting a difficult project, or enduring an unavoidable hardship, it's comforting to know that the situation will not last forever. When we're working towards a goal that requires an exorbitant amount of work and sacrifice, the end to the preparation is welcomed. So the end or beginning of things can be good or bad, depending on the situation to which we're referring. If the end, is the finality of a pleasant experience, the end will be one that is unappreciated. So, regardless of which we're encountering, everything that has a beginning -- has an end. It's up to us to make the best of whatever comes about. Rachna Shankar Jha, Educator and writer, says "Nothing is permanent and that happiness and sadness are the two sides of the same coin -- without one we cannot perceive the stimuli of the other." He says "to take life as it comes -- acceptance and denial are all a part of life."

Often, we can adjust to the end of a desired situation, but whether a beginning or end, my comfort lies in knowing that; "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today and forever" (Hebrews 13:8) and regardless of whatever beginning or ending I'm experiencing, I will inherit a safe place.