Life doesn't always seem fair

By Rennie Phillips

A month ago or so we bought a two-month old Angus calf and at first he was just a little bit wild. But in a couple weeks he had calmed down and was easy to work with. He was weaned, so I put him on a mix of ground corn, a growth mix and molasses. He really tore into the grain. But I noticed he was kind of backing off on eating the grain and running and bucking like he had been.

I went out a week ago or so and noticed that he was straining to go to the bathroom so I checked him out. He was sick. Where it was Christmas Day, not many vet shops were open, so I did some calling and gave him a couple shots of antibiotics. He didn't get any better so I took him to the vet. He was a lot sicker than I had thought. The vet said he might live but again he might die. Time would tell. As I write this article he is looking worse day by day so he probably won't make it. My brother in Nebraska said that his problem is called "water belly."

It doesn't really seem fair. He was a happy little calf even though his first few months of life were rough. He had started life as an orphan with no momma to love on him. So he was raised on a bottle but it's not the same. Then along came this sickness that will probably end up killing him. I grew up on a ranch, so I have watched critters from cats and chickens up to cattle and horses die, so I have been around death. But it still doesn't seem fair.

But at the same time we have watched babies and little kids get cancer or terminal illnesses and end up dying. I've also been present when new born babies just didn't make it. I've been asked to baptize these little bundles of joy, and I can't say no. I'm not sure of the theology of baptizing infants, but I won't say no. Sad for the parents but sad for the baby as well.

But on the other end of life I've been there when old friends have lost touch with their past and present and future, and the only thing left is life. Not much of a life, but the body is still alive but the mind is gone. Sad for the individual but more sad for the family. There is no recognition as to one being a son or daughter or grandchild. The memories are gone or so mixed up they don't make sense. It doesn't seem fair that life goes on with nothing there to make it worth living.

Couples get married and dream and plan on a family, but they are unable to have any children. We send our kids off to spread their wings in this world only to watch them fail for whatever reason. Some fail because of addiction of one kind or another while others fail because of crime or others because of what seems like bad luck. Some meet the love of their life and get married only to find later on that they have drifted apart and divorce is in the works.