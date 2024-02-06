Life doesn't always seem fair

By Rennie Phillips
A month ago or so we bought a two-month old Angus calf and at first he was just a little bit wild. But in a couple weeks he had calmed down and was easy to work with. He was weaned, so I put him on a mix of ground corn, a growth mix and molasses. He really tore into the grain. But I noticed he was kind of backing off on eating the grain and running and bucking like he had been.
I went out a week ago or so and noticed that he was straining to go to the bathroom so I checked him out. He was sick. Where it was Christmas Day, not many vet shops were open, so I did some calling and gave him a couple shots of antibiotics. He didn't get any better so I took him to the vet. He was a lot sicker than I had thought. The vet said he might live but again he might die. Time would tell. As I write this article he is looking worse day by day so he probably won't make it. My brother in Nebraska said that his problem is called "water belly."
It doesn't really seem fair. He was a happy little calf even though his first few months of life were rough. He had started life as an orphan with no momma to love on him. So he was raised on a bottle but it's not the same. Then along came this sickness that will probably end up killing him. I grew up on a ranch, so I have watched critters from cats and chickens up to cattle and horses die, so I have been around death. But it still doesn't seem fair.
But at the same time we have watched babies and little kids get cancer or terminal illnesses and end up dying. I've also been present when new born babies just didn't make it. I've been asked to baptize these little bundles of joy, and I can't say no. I'm not sure of the theology of baptizing infants, but I won't say no. Sad for the parents but sad for the baby as well.
But on the other end of life I've been there when old friends have lost touch with their past and present and future, and the only thing left is life. Not much of a life, but the body is still alive but the mind is gone. Sad for the individual but more sad for the family. There is no recognition as to one being a son or daughter or grandchild. The memories are gone or so mixed up they don't make sense. It doesn't seem fair that life goes on with nothing there to make it worth living.
Couples get married and dream and plan on a family, but they are unable to have any children. We send our kids off to spread their wings in this world only to watch them fail for whatever reason. Some fail because of addiction of one kind or another while others fail because of crime or others because of what seems like bad luck. Some meet the love of their life and get married only to find later on that they have drifted apart and divorce is in the works.
Problems or poor luck seem to bring out the gripes and complaining in some. Some just cry and cry about how hard it is or how bad they have it. Some just seem to have a perpetual bad day.
I don't know why bad stuff happens to good people or why good seems to happen to some of the most despicable people. I don't have a clue but it does. But what I do know is that some seem to handle bad luck with a smile and just go on living and loving life. Problems or difficulties seem to bring out the best in them and they just put on a smile and keep rejoicing.
Job was one in the Bible who had the worst of luck but he just kept on rejoicing and praising. I've met a few in my life with this same attitude. I met Mike while I was at Asbury working on my Masters. Mike and his family and ours became close friends, so we spent quite a bit of time with them down through the years. But it seemed like Mike and his family were destined to face problem after problem. Mike had heart problems so had to have surgery, but darned if he didn't have a stroke during surgery. He came through both in great shape. His wife started to have pancreas problems so she went from crisis to crisis. Throw in some cancer which necessitated surgery for his wife.
But even in the midst of all this turmoil and problems there was always a smile on their faces and a song in their hearts. It sure didn't come from being healthy and whole and rich because they didn't have any one of the three. Their joy came from the inside.
One thing about Mike and his family was they were always helping others. They seemed to find others who were in worse condition who they could help. Most of us, even though we have problems and trials, are blessed beyond belief. My wife and I have aches and pains but when we look around our hurts pale when compared to others.
Mike and his family made it a point to be positive and joyous. We can go around in a grump and in a foul mood and feeling sorry for ourselves or we can decide to be uplifting and joyous. We can choose. Some who have mental problems will need medical help but for a majority of people making up our minds to be positive can make a big change in our lives. Choose to be uplifting and positive.
Might not hurt to find a church in your neighborhood and spend some time there. Find a spot on one of the pews and make it yours.