Marlie Love used to work a desk job, but she realized she wasn't living her purpose in life.

"I knew there was no way I could do that for 30 years," she says.

She decided to make changes in her life. She went back to college and earned her graduate certification in positive psychology at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Afterward, she was mentored by Cindy Loughran, a certified life coach based in Boston.

A lifelong Christian, who was raised in the church, she found that while she was working toward finding and living her purpose, she kept going back to the Bible.

"In order to find my purpose, I had to go back to my creator and find out what he created me for," she says.

She realized she could help others find their purpose, and began Marlie Love Life Coaching.

"I help millennials find their purpose and destiny so they can live a fulfilling, meaningful life."

She offers bi-weekly phone conferences to her clients, to help them work through a program she's designed.

Through written character assessments, she helps clients discover their natural strengths. Then she works with them to change the way they speak to themselves.

She quotes a Biblical passage that reads, "The power of life and death is in your tongue."

"I'm a big advocate that what you say will basically manifest," she says. "Instead of 'I'm afraid,' or 'This sucks,' I teach people to say 'I'm courageous,' or 'I am capable of living my destiny.' You start living exactly what you're speaking. If you change the way you're speaking you literally bring new life to your life."

Part of the process involves forgiveness.

"Forgiving yourself for past mistakes or those who have hurt you lets you start with a clean slate."