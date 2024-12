Library study: 'challenged' books soared in 2021

NEW YORK — Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, has never been so busy.

"A year ago, we might have been receiving one, maybe two reports a day about a book being challenged at a library. And usually those calls would be for guidance on how to handle a challenge or for materials that support the value of the work being challenged," Caldwell-Stone said. "Now, we're getting three, four, five reports a day, many in need of support and some in need of a great deal of support."

"We're on the phone constantly," she added.

Accounts of book bannings and attempted book bannings, along with threats against librarians, have soared over the past year and the ALA has included some numbers in its annual State of America's Libraries Report, released Monday. The association found 729 challenges — affecting nearly 1,600 books — at public schools and libraries in 2021, more than double 2020's figures and the highest since the ALA began compiling challenges more than 20 years ago.

The actual total for last year is likely much higher — the ALA collects data through media accounts and through cases it learns about from librarians and educators and other community members. Books preemptively pulled by librarians — out of fear of community protest or concern for their jobs — and challenges never reported by libraries are not included.

"Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe. Oni Press via AP

The number could well grow again in 2022, Caldwell-Stone said, as conservative-led school boards and legislatures enact more restrictions. Last week, the Georgia legislature passed a bill that would accelerate the process for removing books seen as "harmful to minors."

"Nothing would surprise me," Caldwell-Stone said.