LGBTQ diversity on children's TV expands

NEW YORK -- Wilson Cruz, a co-star in the new Hulu animated children's series "The Bravest Knight," describes the show's dad couple this way: "We're not explaining homosexuality, or same-gender sexuality. We're talking about the love of a family."

His words and those of his fellow Hulu father, T.R. Knight, speak loudly about the state of LGBTQ representation in TV fare for kids, a segment of media broadening story lines over the last several years to include a range of non-binary characters.

"It's these parents that love her and care about her. That's it," Knight told The Associated Press in a recent joint interview with Cruz, referring to their cartoon daughter, Nia, a brave knight-in-training.

Seeing same-sex parents, gay marriage and general expressions of romantic non-binary affection is something the 46-year-old Knight wishes he had been exposed to growing up in Minneapolis.

"You feel starved, and you feel lonely, and that depression and that loneliness, it ain't healthy," he said.

Based on a 2014 book by Daniel Errico, the show comes soon after the long-running "Arthur" series on PBS featured a same-sex wedding for the first time, facing a ban in Alabama in the process. In June, the Hasbro-created "My Little Pony" series on the Discovery Family Channel showed its first lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty, who care for a young pony named Scootaloo.

"We have featured many types of families in the show over the past nine seasons, and we hope this helps to provide kids and fans from all backgrounds an opportunity to identify with our characters and learn from their stories," said a Hasbro spokeswoman, Julie Duffy.

Zeke Stokes, chief programs officer for the LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD, said the struggle for inclusion has become easier as a number of LGBTQ writers and producers have made their way into positions of influence, though they're still a fraction overall.

"What we've said to them all along is that we will lock arms with you and we will make sure that you hear from the families who are being impacted by this in a positive way," Stokes said of GLAAD's work behind the scenes to support greater representation. "Not only have they heard from LGBTQ families, but they've heard from other families who are like, yeah, my kid has a friend who's LGBTQ or my friend goes over to his friend's house and their parents are LGBTQ. This is not just something that impacts LGBTQ families. It's really something that gets experienced by everyone in society."

Sometimes, he said, GLAAD is called on to review LGBTQ content before it airs. It happened on "Andi Mack," a live-action, coming-of-age tween series premiering on the Disney Channel in 2017, when a gay character, Cyrus, was coming out. The comedy-drama won GLAAD's inaugural media award for outstanding children and family programming last year but was canceled after three seasons.

This year's GLAAD winner was one of the animated groundbreakers, "Steven Universe," which has also earned a Peabody Award and has fans of all ages since it premiered on the Cartoon Network in 2013. The show features the world of the Crystal Gems, magical human-like aliens who live with young Steven, a half-human, half-Gem boy who turns into the intersex "Stevonnie" after dancing close with a girl and "fusing," a skill driven by affection.