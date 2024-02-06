Levi L. Lightner: Early Cape Girardeau businessman, community leader

Many of the early leaders of Cape Girardeau are poorly known today for several reasons. For example, Levi L. Lightner was a well-known local citizen from 1819 until the late 1830s. His move to southern Illinois, where he became a prominent judge, has resulted in his near absence from our history.

Lightner was born Dec. 15, 1793, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He saw limited service during the War of 1812. Thereafter, he and his brother, John, partnered in a store in Strasburg Township in Lancaster County. A municipal charter issued for Cairo, Illinois, may have attracted him to come west, but this 1818 effort to establish a city at the junction of the Ohio and Mississippi failed. Lightner instead came to Cape Girardeau.

By the following year, Lightner purchased a lot in Cape Girardeau from Louis Lorimier's heirs, and within 10 years owned 18 town lots. His home was a brick house on the northwest corner of Bellevue and Lorimier. One of the land parcels he purchased in 1824 was Outlot 2, at the site of Washington Park. It is likely a spring flowed through part of this site, because Lightner erected a distillery sometime between 1824 and 1827. Lightner needed to borrow money and mortgaged this land and distillery to John Bland of Louisville, Kentucky. The mortgage deed described a major operation, including three copper stills and two worms weighing about 526 pounds, 50 mashing tubs and pumps, implements and tools. Lightner failed to pay the mortgage and lost the property in 1831.