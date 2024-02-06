Let's welcome the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail

Cape Girardeau is sitting on a tourist bonanza: we're located on the Great River Road, Mississippi River Trail Bikeway, and Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.

We can now add another multi-state route to the list: the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.

Thanks to the John D. Dingell Jr., Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, signed into law on March 12, the official Lewis and Clark trail was extended by 1,200 miles along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers between Pittsburgh and St. Louis, including Cape Girardeau.

Traditionally, history books state the Lewis and Clark Expedition started from Camp Dubois near St. Louis on March 14, 1804. The members of the expedition, however, did not magically teleport to St. Louis. Much of the previous year was spent gathering supplies, recruiting men, and traveling down the Ohio and up the Mississippi rivers to reach the winter encampment. This "Eastern Legacy" is now being recognized as an important part of the journey.

The National Park Service had previously completed a feasibility study which found extending the Lewis and Clark Trail "could result in increased visitation along trail corridors. The increase in the number of visitors to the area would not be expected to be substantial, but these visitors would result in greater visitor spending, which would create small but beneficial ripple effects in the local economy."