Let's visit

I was visiting with a friend the other day, and we got to talking about what we visit about. Normally it's about what we have in common and what we differ on as well. When I call a gardening friend, we talk about gardening, the weather, our health and about our friends. We have quite a bit to visit about, but when you throw out our common interest in gardening, we don't have that much to visit about. This gardening buddy and I have spent quite a bit of time together talking and drinking coffee and doing nothing. It's all right if it's quiet. We are both OK with that. We simply enjoy being with each other.

So what do you and your acquaintances or friends or even best friends talk about? Could it be a wife or a husband? Might be a boyfriend or girlfriend? Or could it be the kids or grandkids or even great-great grandkids? Maybe it's fishing or hunting? Maybe it's work-related? Maybe it's food? Maybe church? Who knows -- it could be anything.

One topic I visit with several about is my interest in roasting coffee. There are quite a few who roast coffee, and the main difference between us is the size of the roaster. Some roasters will roast 1 to 1.5 ounces, some half a pound, some 10 pounds and some a whole bag of green coffee beans which is 130 pounds or so. I roast about 10 ounces at a time. A good friend of mine likes dark roast and I prefer medium roast just past first crack. So we talk coffee. At times we talk the weather or the gardening and so on. Two topics that come up are politics and COVID-19.

For many a conversation back in 2020 to 2022 COVID was the main topic. Getting the shots, the boosters, talking about the symptoms when we got COVID and wearing the masks was always brought up. Isolating oneself from the general public was a topic of discussion. Picking up ones groceries at the curb was a good topic of discussion. COVID provided a plethora of topics to discuss. So was politics. Politics was a volatile topic, though. At times having a conversation about politics would get real heated real fast.