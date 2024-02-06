Let's take a sweet trip down Memory Lane

Chick-O-Sticks and Boston Baked Beans: These screamed "not your average child." I recall well-meaning adults asking, "Are you sure you don't want M & M's or a Hershey's bar?" -- trying to guide me to more mainstream options. Chick-O-Sticks have a Butterfinger type of flavor and texture but the chocolate is replaced with toasted coconut. Boston Baked Beans are red-candy-coated peanuts. I believe I was introduced to Boston Baked Beans one day when the universe conspired to bring me, some spare change and a vending machine together. I've been hooked and marching to the beat of my own drum ever since.

Pop Rocks, Reese's Pieces, and Tootsie Roll Pops: Pop Rocks are a candy experience meant for children. The candy only works if you are a cool kid; I tested them out recently and reaffirmed my "cool" status. That's my story, and I'm sticking to it. You should definitely pass the experience on to a child you know. It's really the only reason for this candy to exist. If you were an '80s kid, Reese's Pieces = "E.T." There was no such thing as subtle product placement in the '80s. Did you know the Mars Company was approached first and turned down the request to use M & M's as the cute alien character's favorite treat in the movie? Someone probably regretted that decision but looks like both candies are continuing to thrive. Tootsie Roll Pops: 1. The urban legend about the shooting star on the wrapper 2. Mr. Who, the owl, was cool yet annoying 3. How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll Pop? I think I just gave you an inexpensive way to keep your children and grandchildren busy and honing their counting skills while the world is on pause.

Juicy Fruit gum and butterscotch flavored hard candy: The flavors and scents remind me of my mom's attempts to keep me and my brothers entertained in church before the "mom look," followed by "the pinch." Her purse seemed magical with its endless supply of Juicy Fruit gum and butterscotch. I was disappointed to find we aren't issued similar magical purses upon entering parenthood. Apparently, you only get out what you put in them. How is that for a subtle life lesson?

My trip to the Dollar Tree and Dollar General cost under 10 bucks and resulted in a stockpile of sweet nostalgia I plan to revisit and dole out as needed. While I don't suggest drowning all of our feelings in sugar, I think we should all seize and share the sweet spots in life. Soon our favorite restaurants will reopen their doors. Hopefully, we will all return to our routines with a reinvigorated sense of mutual appreciation for the roles we play in each other's daily lives. Life isn't always sunshine and rainbows, but every cloud has a silver lining if we take the time to look.