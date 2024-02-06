Let's find common ground

"Imagine feeling so alienated from your body that you would consider taking cross-sex hormones and removing your genitals. That's the tragic situation that many people with gender dysphoria experience. They aren't faking it, and they didn't actively choose it."

That's how a recent op-ed from Ryan T. Anderson began. And it is the kind of compassionate spirit that animates his book "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment," which has been recently banned from Amazon.

Anderson, a former fellow at the Heritage Foundation and current president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, is no man of the left. But gender dysphoria is uniting people of all political stripes. As it should. I recently watched on Twitter as women on the left expressed regret that they had to link to a post by my courageous and tenacious colleague Madeleine Kearns on National Review's website because no one else will write about these issues honestly.

Maddy was writing about the Senate confirmation hearings for Department of Health and Human Services official Dr. Rachel Levine, during which Rand Paul asked some very basic questions about children and gender transitioning, some of which Levine refused to answer. That seems worthy of acknowledgment, and, dare I say it, discussion!

As Anderson writes in the postscript to the paperback edition of "When Harry Became Sally," he hosted a forum of which "(o)ne of the organizers needed to remain anonymous, because she has a teenage daughter who was four years into the process of transitioning. Throughout that time she's been trying to get left-leaning media and think tanks and professional associations to take seriously the concerns coming from the left about transgender policy, and instead she's found herself and her colleagues essentially deplatformed."