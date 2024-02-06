Let's clean up our act

I've been banging around an article in my mind and not exactly sure how to write it. In some ways I'm not even sure what to say or how to say it. I guess I'm astounded at how people treat other people. It's like they have no sense of decency. This isn't everyone and I don't think it's a majority but there are a number of individuals who just don't care if they are hurting other people. That old saying "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me" was wrong or deluded. Words hurt. Actions hurt. Sometimes we accidentally hurt others by word or deed but then there are times when we are bent on hurting another.

From sporting events to TV shows the language and actions have gotten vulgar and offensive. It's almost as if some are trying to outdo the other in demeaning vulgar talk and actions. Some seem to be in an attack mode and are going for the jugular.

I don't think there is any call or reason to utter some of the garbage that is being spouted off. Growing up the guys would cuss and carry on but not when there were little ones around nor if ladies were present. I've heard guys cuss in front of ladies and kids and they were called down because of it. I remember the words: "There are ladies present." The problem is that was 50 years ago and not today.

Down through the years we have gradually gotten more and more lax on what we say and how we say it and how we treat others. I don't think we realize just how far we have slipped as a society until we look back. I've watched some clips from the Johnny Carson show and M*A*S*H and they are clean compared to programs today. Back then M*A*S*H seemed kind of risque but not anymore.

I think part of the problem is because we just overlook it or ignore it or even smile and let it slide. We are wrong. I believe it's up to us to speak up and get some changes made. Last spring I was at an event when one of the guys made some off-color jokes. He was trying to be cute and funny and failed at both. I should have called him on it and I came close to but I didn't. And since then I've regretted not calling him down. I was wrong back then. He was wrong for making the remarks but I was wrong when I let it pass.