Let's clean up our act

I've been banging around an article in my mind and not exactly sure how to write it. In some ways I'm not even sure what to say or how to say it. I guess I'm astounded at how people treat other people. It's like they have no sense of decency. This isn't everyone and I don't think it's a majority but there are a number of individuals who just don't care if they are hurting other people. That old saying "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me" was wrong or deluded. Words hurt. Actions hurt. Sometimes we accidentally hurt others by word or deed but then there are times when we are bent on hurting another.
From sporting events to TV shows the language and actions have gotten vulgar and offensive. It's almost as if some are trying to outdo the other in demeaning vulgar talk and actions. Some seem to be in an attack mode and are going for the jugular.
I don't think there is any call or reason to utter some of the garbage that is being spouted off. Growing up the guys would cuss and carry on but not when there were little ones around nor if ladies were present. I've heard guys cuss in front of ladies and kids and they were called down because of it. I remember the words: "There are ladies present." The problem is that was 50 years ago and not today.
Down through the years we have gradually gotten more and more lax on what we say and how we say it and how we treat others. I don't think we realize just how far we have slipped as a society until we look back. I've watched some clips from the Johnny Carson show and M*A*S*H and they are clean compared to programs today. Back then M*A*S*H seemed kind of risque but not anymore.
I think part of the problem is because we just overlook it or ignore it or even smile and let it slide. We are wrong. I believe it's up to us to speak up and get some changes made. Last spring I was at an event when one of the guys made some off-color jokes. He was trying to be cute and funny and failed at both. I should have called him on it and I came close to but I didn't. And since then I've regretted not calling him down. I was wrong back then. He was wrong for making the remarks but I was wrong when I let it pass.
So when is something wrong or disgusting or vulgar? It is definitely wrong when we take the Lord's name in vane or in a derogatory way. Wrong! But we are also wrong when we belittle another because of race or handicap or skin color or religion. Also wrong! We are also wrong when we chastise or criticize someone who is young and innocent or even a lady. I'm probably old fashioned (probably more than probably) but it's still wrong. Kind of like taking your hat off when in the presence of a lady. Shows respect. Don't know where some of these yahoos got the idea they can't take off their hats.
Facebook is wrong when they allow this stuff to stay on it. So is Twitter and all the rest. Not even sure how to use some of them. Our TV stations are wrong when allow this garbage on or when they condone it and don't correct it. This garbage is wrong in our public meetings and sporting events. It's wrong.
Back in Nebraska I worked for Ted Frye who was our neighbor growing up. Ted and Mary and their family lived two miles west of where I grew up. Ted did construction type work from building homes to putting in water tanks to water cattle in. Ted taught me how to run the backhoe, lay stone, wire houses, build kitchen cabinets and on and on. I don't believe I ever heard Ted utter a cuss word. Don did but Ted didn't. Chad did. Ted would always say "Horse feathers" when something would go wrong. It was a clean way of expressing his frustration. Thought a lot about that down through the years.
We went out several weeks ago for supper and I ordered a couple of my favorite items. Always look forward to eating my favorites. But when they came they were overcooked. Not burnt, mind you, but definitely overcooked. I was familiar with where we were eating and knew there were reasons why mistakes were being made. I ate it and never complained. If I'd griped and complained I would have regretted it later on. The problems have been taken care of and the food is almost back to normal. Some would say I should have complained. I don't think so. I extended grace to the restaurant and the cook.
One thing I do know beyond a shadow of a doubt if we live our lives surrendered to Christ we will know in our spirit when something is wrong in thought and word and deed. We might blunder into something and make a mistake but we'll know when we need to make corrections or apologies.
So what is the solution to this vulgarity and rudeness and just plain stupidity? I think the answer should be self-evident.
