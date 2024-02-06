Let go of fear, Easter's promise lists all year

I reflected deeply on why Easter is so meaningful to those that believe in the death and resurrection of Jesus. Although I hadn't always understood the impact that Easter could have on our physical, mental and daily life, presently, I delved into the Scripture found in John 11:25-26 as it became more and more important to me. "I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. It became my favorite Scripture. I grew to depend on the belief that neither I nor my loved ones would ever die, forever. Even though the promise seems to be brought to our attention most at Easter time, its meaning lasts all year. Its ramifications are not just a one-time happening. Rather, what happened, changed all of our lives, forever.

The fear of death is our biggest fear. All of life is directed to staying safe, eating healthily and doing whatever we can to stay alive. When we believe that death is permanent we dread our death, and that of our loved ones, as well. However, when death is perceived to be a transition from our present world to another place of peace and joy, we look at, and live our lives differently -- with more confidence. We know that we, and all others, will live again. With that knowledge instilled within us, we can mourn the loss of loved ones, knowing that they are asleep for only a while. We can rest assured, knowing that the promise that Jesus modeled on Good Friday and Easter morning is never erased. We can live knowing that this life is transitory and trust that whatever hardships we encounter, here, can't last forever. I think of this often, and have the assurance that the best is yet to come as I feel the peace of God's presence.

The promise and evidence of Easter, saying that we will inherit everlasting life is very real. If we can, and will, incorporate that belief, our lives will never be the same. Rather we will dwell in a world without fear. How can we fear anything when we know that, in the end things will genuinely turn out all right? If Easter bunnies, candy and egg hunts can help us to recognize the true meaning of that important manifestation that happened so many years ago, bring them on. Any symbolism of new life, firmly stabilizes that promise that was made and carried out by the death and resurrection of Jesus so remember; "Let go of your fears because that promise of Easter, truly, lasts all year."