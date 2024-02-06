Lessons from biblical mothers

We honor mothers on Mother's Day. I hope you have been blessed with a loving mother. There are many prominent women in the Scriptures. For this column, I want to discuss lessons from several biblical mothers.

Mary, the mother of Jesus, teaches us there is only one perfect child. Have you ever considered what parenting would have been like for Mary? The Bible mentions Jesus had siblings. Can you imagine having Jesus for a brother? I wonder how many times Mary would ask the other children, "Why can't you be like Jesus?" I am thankful for mothers who are patient with their children and who understand we all make mistakes.

Eve and Rebekah teach us about sibling rivalries. Eve was the first mother. Bible-believing Christians understand Adam and Eve were real people and all humans are descended from them. There is only one human race, and we are all made in the image of God. Rivalries and violence were on display between the first two sons, Cane and Abel. The worst of sibling rivalries resulted in Cane killing his brother.

Rebekah was the wife of Isaac, and the mother of Jacob and Esau. These brothers were opposites and rivals. It is impossible for mothers to treat their children the same, although they love them equally (Genesis 27).

Hanna reminds us many women struggle with infertility. She did eventually conceive, but for a time she was tormented by a rival. Hanna made a promise to the Lord, if she were to have a son, she would dedicate him to serve the Lord. As soon as Samuel was weened, she fulfilled her promise. Many people make promises to God when things are not going their way, but few keep their vows.