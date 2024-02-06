Lessons from biblical mothers

We honor mothers on Mother's Day. I hope you have been blessed with a loving mother. There are many prominent women in the Scriptures. For this column, I want to discuss lessons from several biblical mothers.
Mary, the mother of Jesus, teaches us there is only one perfect child. Have you ever considered what parenting would have been like for Mary? The Bible mentions Jesus had siblings. Can you imagine having Jesus for a brother? I wonder how many times Mary would ask the other children, "Why can't you be like Jesus?" I am thankful for mothers who are patient with their children and who understand we all make mistakes.
Eve and Rebekah teach us about sibling rivalries. Eve was the first mother. Bible-believing Christians understand Adam and Eve were real people and all humans are descended from them. There is only one human race, and we are all made in the image of God. Rivalries and violence were on display between the first two sons, Cane and Abel. The worst of sibling rivalries resulted in Cane killing his brother.
Rebekah was the wife of Isaac, and the mother of Jacob and Esau. These brothers were opposites and rivals. It is impossible for mothers to treat their children the same, although they love them equally (Genesis 27).
Hanna reminds us many women struggle with infertility. She did eventually conceive, but for a time she was tormented by a rival. Hanna made a promise to the Lord, if she were to have a son, she would dedicate him to serve the Lord. As soon as Samuel was weened, she fulfilled her promise. Many people make promises to God when things are not going their way, but few keep their vows.
Salome was the mother of the disciples James and John. They were known as the "sons of thunder." Their father was Zebedee. She asked Jesus to let her sons be the two greatest people in his kingdom. The Lord, knowing his crucifixion and resurrection were drawing near, told her she did not know what she was asking. We are reminded that parents cannot plan their children's future, and sometimes we do not know what is best. We instill values into our children and ask God the help them to reach their potential.
Sarah teaches us to wait on the Lord. She and her husband Abraham were past their childbearing years, but God had promised Abraham his lineage would include many nations and be nearly impossible to number. Sarah overheard the angelic messengers telling Abraham that Sarah would be pregnant the next year. She laughed because she understood postmenopausal women cannot give birth. In Genesis 18:13-14 we read, "Why did Sarah laugh and say, 'Shall I indeed bear a child, now that I am old?' Is anything too hard for the Lord? At the appointed time I will return to you, about this time next year, and Sarah shall have a son." Sometimes God's timing is not our timing. We can trust God's will for our lives.
Jochebed teaches us about the sanctity of human life. Jochebed was Moses' mother, and she took a risk to keep him from being killed by the Egyptian government's attempt to limit the population of the Hebrews. A child who would have been murdered grew up to deliver the Hebrew people from slavery.
Eunice, and Lois teach us how godly women influence future generations. In my life, my mother and grandmother were instrumental in my spiritual development. The Apostle Paul writes in 1 Timothy 1:5, "I am reminded of your [Timothy's] sincere faith, a faith that dwelt first in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice and now, I am sure, dwells in you as well."
This Mother's Day let us reflect on the lessons we have learned from mothers and think about the lessons we want to pass on to our children.
