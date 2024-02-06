Leopold student finalist for award

Brice Jansen of the Leopold Robotics Team, the Leopold GearHeads, was chosen as a FIRST Tech Challenge Dean's List Award Finalist. The FTC Dean's List Award is an award designed to recognize the leadership and dedication of FIRST's most outstanding FIRST Tech Challenge students across North America. Jansen was one of four students selected last month at the FTC Missouri State Championship in Rolla, Missouri, to go on to compete for one of the 10 Dean's List Award positions at the International FTC World Championship in St. Louis.