Leonard Welker: Frontier ranger and Southeast Missouri settler

Several men who settled in the Cape Girardeau District before the Louisiana Purchase were veterans of the American Revolution. The best-known of these lived until the 1830s and applied for pensions. To receive these, veterans had to provide details on their service. The service of those who died prior to the Pension Act of 1832 is more difficult to document, depending on the state from which they served.

Such is the case with Leonard Welker. More details of his life are becoming available with better access to records. He was probably born in Germany around 1750. Welker settled with his wife Catherine and family by 1771 on the Pennsylvania frontier in Northumberland County -- present-day Union County.

The long northern boundary of Northumberland County exposed it to attack early in the Revolution. This vulnerability became tragically obvious when over 200 patriots died in an attack in the Wyoming Valley on July 3, 1778, by a force of Tories, Iroquois and British. The result was the first "Great Runaway" by panic-stricken settlers leaving northern Pennsylvania.

Patriot Gen. John Sullivan organized a punitive expedition June to October 1779 to attack Iroquois villages. While the force was gathering at Wyoming, a British force attacked down the west branch of the Susquehanna River into Northumberland County, resulting in a second "Runaway" by settlers. Although Sullivan's Expedition broke future large-scale attacks, raids continued.