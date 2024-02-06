Lent-friendly recipes for everyone

It is an obvious observation that the season of Lent is upon us. Church fish fry dinners are abundant, restaurants offer fish meals in advertising and on the menus and the grocery stores are abundantly stocked with fish and all of the items needed to prepare fish dinners for Lent.

Of course there are also the delicious grilled cheese varieties, as well as mac-and-cheese options, so for today I have pulled together some recipes that you might enjoy this Lenten season. Some of the recipes use shrimp or crab, which may need to be a special occasion treat. The use of imitation crab meat works well in many recipes at a fraction of the cost.

Enjoy these recipes and maybe some of them will make it to your own special Lenten season recipe files. Be sure to read all of today's recipes online.

Baked Fish Nuggets

Fish Nuggets:

1 pound fish fillets (such as flounder or cod), boneless and skinless

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

2 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs, Italian seasoned

1/2 cup cornflake crumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup flour

Caper Dill Mayo:

1 small dill pickle

1 teaspoon capers, drained

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Beat eggs and Old Bay seasoning and place in a small bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine both crumbs, garlic powder, and lemon pepper seasoning.

Dab fish dry with a paper towel and cut into bite sized pieces, about 1 to 2 inches.

Dredge the fish in flour. Dip each nugget in egg and then into the crumb mixture coating all sides.

Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Bake 10 minutes. Broil two minutes or until lightly browned if desired. Cook until fish flakes easily. Do not overcook.

Caper Dill Mayo: Using a knife, carefully remove and discard the peeling from the pickle, then mince the soft inner flesh. Add the capers to the minced pickle, and using a fork, crush them together against the bottom of the bowl. Add the mayo, garlic powder, and dried parsley to the pickle/caper mixture and blend well.

Serve with baked fish nuggets.

Notes: Cook time can vary based on the thickness of your filets. Thinner filets will need eight to 10 minutes while thicker filets may need up to 14 minutes. Do not overcook the filets.

Ensure the fish is fully thawed to avoid mushy breading. Allow all excess egg mixture to drip off, there should just be a very thin coating. Fish can be baked on a baking rack if desired.

Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/baked-fish-bites-caper-dill-mayo/

Three Cheese Quiche

1 (9-inch) frozen deep dish pie crust

6 eggs

1/2 cup half & half or whole milk

1/2 cup sour cream

8 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded, halved

4 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

4 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Take pie crust from freezer, to thaw and place on a baking sheet for easy handling. Sprinkle cheddar (4 ounces), mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on bottom of pie crust. Set aside.

In a medium-size bowl, whisk together eggs, half & half and sour cream until frothy. Add in garlic powder, parsley, chives, salt and pepper and whisk. Pour egg mixture over cheeses. Sprinkle remaining cheddar cheese on top and place in oven.

Bake for approximately 40 to 45 minutes until top of quiche is golden brown and center is set. Remove from oven and serve immediately

To freeze — follow instructions and cook for 35 minutes until center of quiche is barely set. Remove from oven and let cool. Wrap quiche with foil, then place in a ziptop back and freeze. When ready to reheat, let quiche thaw in refrigerator then place in oven, set at 350 for 15 minutes.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/three-cheese-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR2Mh4SIFBU_zQeljQpG5TRrUMEwAXHmZhJ2bQDYzK2g1z_ZtmndsxheO5Y

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

These gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches are stuffed with Gruyere cheese, Muenster cheese, white cheddar, herbs and the secret ingredient: caramelized onions. Yes, this is the best grilled cheese sandwich recipe.

The recipe calls for four sandwiches , but you may want to allot yourself two to start.

8 slices good quality bread

Mayonnaise for spreading

12 ounces Gruyere cheese thinly sliced or grated, at room temperature

6 ounces white cheddar cheese thinly sliced or grated, at room temperature

4 slices thin Muenster cheese at room temperature

2 yellow onions, diced

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, minced

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, minced and divided

1 teaspoon brown sugar

3 tablespoons butter, divided

Salt and pepper, to taste

Add 1 1/2 tablespoons butter to a skillet and heat over medium-low heat. Add diced onions, salt, pepper, fresh thyme and one teaspoon of fresh rosemary to the hot skillet and saute, stirring often, until onions are soft and starting to brown. Stir brown sugar into the onions and cook another minute. Transfer onions to a plate.

Spread one side of two pieces of bread with mayonnaise.

In the same skillet, add remaining butter and rosemary, and heat over medium heat. Swirl to coat the bottom of the skillet with the melted butter.

Add both pieces of bread to the skillet, mayonnaise side down, and cook until the bread is golden brown and crunchy (about 2 or 3 minutes). As soon as you add the bread to the skillet, add a bit of cheese to the top of each piece of bread. Once it starts to melt, sprinkle a couple tablespoons of the caramelized onions over the top of one of the pieces of bread.

When the bread is golden brown, sandwich the pieces of bread together and cook on low until the cheese is fully melted.

Transfer your sandwich to a plate and repeat with remaining slices of bread and ingredients to make four sandwiches in total.

Source: www.intheknow.com/post/best-grilled-cheese-sandwich-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1q3gTQujaKzIXuH_7_bb9F1wxsaq6MC-dMGLX7cv1rstlU8ksCoaaIPuU

Crab Pasta Salad

For the Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup buttermilk, sour cream or Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Creole mustard

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dill weed

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

For the Salad:

2 cups dry medium pasta shells, cooked and drained

1 pound package small (51/60 count) cooked shrimp

1 cup cooked, peeled crawfish tails

1 cup fresh crab or 1 (8 ounce) package of imitation crab

1/2 teaspoon Cajun or Creole seasoning

1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

2 green onions, sliced

1/4 cup chopped sweet bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped celery

1 tablespoon chopped pickled jalapeno

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, only as needed, to taste

In the bottom of a large serving bowl or lidded storage bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients; set aside.

Prepare the pasta, drain and let cool. Place pasta in the bowl on top of the dressing.

Add the seafood to the top of the pasta and sprinkle lightly with the Cajun seasoning and Old Bay. Add green onion, bell pepper, celery and jalapeno. Toss, taste and adjust seasonings, adding salt and pepper only if needed.

Serve immediately or refrigerate until needed to further develop the flavors. If refrigerated, toss with a few splashes of milk to freshen before serving.

Notes: If you are boiling your own shrimp, reserve the leftover cooking water and use it to boil the pasta. It adds fantastic flavor to the salad, but remember, depending on the heat and seasoning used in your boil, do not add any salt, pepper, Old Bay or Cajun seasoning to the dressing or salad, until you taste the salad after it is dressed. When using my own shrimp boil, I don't add any additional salt, pepper, Old Bay or Cajun seasoning. Substitute Comeback Sauce for the dressing for a kick.

For Crab Salad: Use only crab, omit pasta and reduce mayonnaise and buttermilk by half to start, adjusting to desired consistency.

Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2013/06/seafood-pasta-salad.html

Crab Fettuccine Alfredo

Crab Fettuccine Alfredo is a rich, creamy dinner that comes together in a snap! Fettuccine plus creamy homemade Alfredo sauce filled with lump crab equals a really special meal that can easily be made any night of the week.

1 pound fettuccini pasta

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

4 ounces cream cheese

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black or white pepper

1 pound lump crabmeat or imitation crab meat

Cook the pasta according to the package directions until al dente.

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk to combine. Cook the flour and butter together for 30-60 seconds, then slowly add the milk. Add the milk a small amount at a time, whisking well between each addition. Cut the cream cheese into small chunks and drop into the sauce, stirring until melted and incorporated into the sauce.

Add the freshly grated parmesan cheese, chopped fresh parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper to the sauce and whisk until smooth. Gently stir in the crabmeat and allow the sauce to cook on low heat until the crab is hot.

Toss the cooked fettuccini with the sauce, or serve the pasta topped with the sauce.

Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/crab-fettuccine-alfredo/

Maryland Crab Cakes

For the best texture, use lump crab meat, little filler, and bake the cakes in a very hot oven. Serve with lemon wedges, a garnish of chopped parsley, and/or cocktail sauce or tartar sauce. For more success tips and to learn which crab meat to use, see blog post above.

1 large egg

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (or 2 teaspoons dried)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning (up to 1 and 1/2 teaspoons for a spicier kick)

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, plus more for serving

1/8 teaspoon salt

1-pound fresh lump crab meat

2/3 cup saltine cracker crumbs (about 14 crackers)

Optional: 2 tablespoons melted salted or unsalted butter

Whisk the egg, mayonnaise, parsley, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, Old Bay, lemon juice, and salt together in a large bowl. Place the crab meat on top, followed by the cracker crumbs. With a rubber spatula or large spoon, very gently and carefully fold together. You don't want to break up that crab meat!

Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 day.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Generously grease a rimmed baking sheet with butter or nonstick spray or line with a silicone baking mat.

Using a 1/2 cup measuring cup, portion the crab cake mixture into 6 mounds on the baking sheet. (Don't flatten!) Use your hands or a spoon to compact each individual mound so there aren't any lumps sticking out or falling apart. For extra flavor, brush each with melted butter. This is optional but recommended!

Bake for 12-14 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges and on top. Drizzle each with fresh lemon juice and serve warm.

Cover leftover crab cakes tightly and refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Notes

Freezing Instructions: You can freeze the portioned un-baked crab cakes for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator, brush with melted butter, then bake as directed. You can also freeze the baked and cooled crab cakes for up to 3 months. Thaw, then warm up in a 350 degree oven for 10-15 minutes or until warmed throughout. Or bake the frozen crab cakes at 350 degrees for about 25-30 minutes.

Which Crab Meat to Use: I highly recommend fresh (refrigerated) lump crab meat.

Smaller Sizes: For smaller crab cakes, divide the mixture into 12 1/4 cup portions. For mini crab cakes, divide into 24 2 tablespoon size portions. Bake at the same oven temperature. The bake time is shorter for these smaller sizes. The crab cakes are done when the tops and edges are lightly browned.

Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/maryland-crab-cakes/

Pan-fried Fish in a Rich Lemon Butter Sauce

For the Lemon Butter Sauce:

1 cup white cooking wine

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced shallots

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Dash hot red pepper sauce

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup butter, chopped

For Fish Spice Blend:

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

1/4 tablespoon black pepper

1/4 tablespoon onion powder

1/4 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1/4 tablespoon dried oregano

1/4 tablespoon dried thyme

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

For Fish: