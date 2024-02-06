Lent: A fast way to slow down

By Mia Pohlman

We live in a society of throwaway and convenience. We don't often think about how our actions affect others around the world, or how our actions affect the people of the future. We eat at fast food restaurants and throw away plastic forks after one use. We buy things to fill up our homes and closets that were, perhaps, made in factories in which people were treated unjustly and paid very little. We focus on ourselves and our own desires -- desires that are often created by the society in which we live and consume media in -- and do whatever it takes to satisfy the gnawing in us for more.

And then Lent happens. Lent. A pause. A breath. A renewal. An intentional trek into the desert with our Lord to practice awareness and discipline in trial. A time of saying "no" to ourselves so we have more time and room to say "yes" to God and God's people. A season in which we somehow ironically experience joy, life and freedom again.

I read a meditation about Lent the other day from "The Word Among Us." In it, it states, "Denying ourselves something simple like dessert can help us become less attached to our own comfort and pleasure. And that kind of detachment can open our eyes to the needs of other people. It can also bring us to the point where we can put aside our comfort for the sake of reaching out to our brothers and sisters in need."