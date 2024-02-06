All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 10, 2019

Legos lying around? Toy maker tests way to recycle bricks

NEW YORK -- Lego is looking to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash. The Danish toymaker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back and get them into the hands of other kids. It said Tuesday customers in the U.S. can print out a mailing label on its site, dump their used Lego bricks in a box and ship them off for free. ...

By JOSEPH PISANI ~ Associated Press
An employee sorts Legos in the the new LEGO flagship store unveiled as part of the new Les Halles shopping mall in Paris. The Danish toymaker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back and get them into the hands of other children. It said Tuesday customers in the U.S. can print out a mailing label on its site, dump their used Lego bricks in a box and ship them off for free.
An employee sorts Legos in the the new LEGO flagship store unveiled as part of the new Les Halles shopping mall in Paris. The Danish toymaker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back and get them into the hands of other children. It said Tuesday customers in the U.S. can print out a mailing label on its site, dump their used Lego bricks in a box and ship them off for free. Francois Mori ~ Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Lego is looking to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash.

The Danish toymaker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back and get them into the hands of other kids.

It said Tuesday customers in the U.S. can print out a mailing label on its site, dump their used Lego bricks in a box and ship them off for free. Lego said the pieces will be cleaned, put in a box and given to Teach for America, a not-for-profit that will donate them to classrooms across the United States. Some bricks will be also sent to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for their after-school programs.

Lego said if the test is successful, it may expand the program beyond the U.S. next year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The company typically tells its customers to keep their bricks or pass them on to others. But some have asked for another way to donate them, said Tim Brooks, Lego's vice president of environmental responsibility.

Lego, like other big brands, is looking to please customers worried about plastic's impact on the environment. Plastic doesn't disintegrate but instead can break down into tiny pieces and be eaten by birds or other wildlife, endangering their health.

It is also working to find other materials for its colorful bricks. But finding one as durable as plastic has been a challenge, Brooks said. Last year, however, it began making Lego trees and bushes out of sugar cane.

Rival Hasbro, which makes Monopoly and Mr. Potato Head, said it plans to eliminate plastic use in its packaging by 2022. It too has said that finding a material to replace the plastic in its toys has been tricky.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy