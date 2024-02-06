Leftovers from Thanksgiving produce many dishes

By Susan McClanahan
"Ye Pilgrims; in as much as the great Father has given us this year an abundant harvest of Indian corn, wheat, peas, beans, squash, and garden vegetables... I, your magistrate, do proclaim that all ye Pilgrims do gather on Thursday, November ye 29th on the year of our Lord one thousand six hundred and twenty-three to listen and render Thanksgiving to ye Almighty God for all these blessings."
Governor Bradford, Plymouth, Massachusetts
The first Thanksgiving must have been a joyous occasion celebrating the abundant harvest. In fact, history tells us that it was the New World corn harvest that helped the Pilgrims survive that first winter in America.
We have come a long way since 1623, when virtually everyone was involved in producing enough food. Today, only about 3 percent of the population produces food for everyone in our country and enough extra for exports. That alone is enough for use to be very thankful.
In all of this abundance, there will most likely be leftovers from your Thanksgiving dinner. Today I am sharing a wide variety of recipes you might find interesting on how to use lefterovers in new and creative ways. Enjoy that turkey or green bean casserole one more time.
Thanksgiving Pizza? Yes! Use Thanksgiving leftovers of turkey and green bean casserole along with a savory butter drizzle to make a holiday pizza on naan flatbread. Ready in under 15 minutes. If you aren't acquainted with naan flatbread, do so now. They are good, cheap and very versatile.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the naan on a flat baking sheet. Top with shredded turkey (about 2 1/2 ounces of turkey on each naan). Spoon about 1/2 cup green bean casserole leftovers over the turkey on each naan. Sprinkle French-fried onions over the green beans.
In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter and spices. Drizzle the seasoned butter over the pizzas.
Bake for 10 minutes or until heated through. Serve immediately.
This layered casserole with stuffing, turkey, veggies, mashed potatoes and cheese is the perfect way to serve Thanksgiving leftovers.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare stuffing as directed on package or use leftover stuffing; spread onto bottom of 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray.
Combine turkey, mixed vegetables and mayo; spoon over stuffing. Mix potatoes and cheese; spread over turkey mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through.
Spread each slice of bread with cranberry sauce, you can add as much or as little as you like. To build each sandwich, take a slice of cheese and tear it in half. Top the bread with half a cheese slice, turkey and the other half of the cheese slice. Top with another slice of bread, cranberry sauce side down.
In a shallow pie plate, add eggs and milk and beat the mixture with a fork until combined. Soak each sandwich in the mixture, about 30 seconds per side. You want the bread saturated but not soggy.
Over medium heat, melt a couple Tablespoons of butter in a nonstick skillet. Add a few sandwiches and cook until the bottoms are golden brown, 3-4 minutes. Flip sandwiches and cook the other sides until golden. Add more butter as needed to cook the rest of the sandwiches.
Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving. (Serve warm)
Add water and turkey carcass to a large stock pot. Bring to a boil, and simmer 30-45 minutes. Remove carcass and set aside until cooled. Remove any meat from bones and discard carcass. Strain turkey broth, discard bones. Add turkey broth and turkey meat back to stock pot and bring back to a boil.
Add the turkey and stuffing, celery, carrots, onion and simmer for 5-7 minutes.
Add the egg noodles, parsley, salt and pepper and simmer for another 5-7 minutes, until noodles and veggies are tender.
Note: You can also cut small cubes of leftover dressing and place in a warm oven to dry out slightly before adding to the soup.
Use leftover green bean casserole to create a delicious morning meal for overnight guests and family as a total remake of green bean casserole.
For the frittata:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and heat olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet (in the oven), such as a cast iron skillet.
Beat eggs in a large bowl and then stir in all other ingredients. Remove heated skillet from the oven and pour egg mixture into skillet, place back into the oven and cook for about 20 minutes. Shake skillet slightly for a visual, to make sure egg is set. Cut into slices and enjoy.
In a large, heavy pot, melt butter over low heat. Add shallots and saute until soft, about 4-5 minutes. Press garlic into mixture and saute for another 30 seconds. Add flour and stir until fully combined.
Add potatoes and stir onion mixture until fully combined. Add chicken stock and cream and stir well. Heat soup through over med-low heat, about 10 minutes. Stir frequently. Add cheese and combine until melted. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish each bowl with cooked bacon and green onion if desired.
Note: Final seasoning of the soup will depend on how seasoned your mashed potatoes were from the start. Also, if soup is too thick, you can always thin with more chicken stock or half and half.
There is no real recipes for this easy to put together sandwich as it uses Thanksgiving leftovers to make a delicious day after sandwich.
Grill or toast the bread. Spread one piece of bread with mayonnaise. Place lettuce, onions, cheese and turkey on bread and top with cranberry sauce. Cut on the diagonal and enjoy with extra napkins.
This Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole is so delicious. Heating up leftovers is such a pain, but this casserole makes it easy and doesn't taste dried out.
Preheat oven to 400-degrees.
Combine turkey and cranberry sauce and spread evenly on the bottom of a 9x13 glass baking dish. Evenly press on leftover mashed potatoes and sprinkle corn over the top.
Mix together milk and leftover gravy and spread evenly over potatoes and corn. Sprinkle on leftover stuffing and lightly drizzle chicken broth over the top (this will keep the stuffing from drying out). Cover with tin foil and bake at 400-degrees for approximately 35-40 minutes or until heated through.
This Turkey Cranberry Grilled Cheese is the ultimate Thanksgiving leftovers meal! Turkey, cranberry sauce, and two cheeses are combined for this tasty grilled sandwich.
To assemble sandwiches, lay 2 sliced of bread. Top with brie cheese, then layer turkey, slices of cranberry sauce, and havarti cheese (one slice per sandwich). Top with remaining bread slices.
Brush top slice of bread with olive oil and set on grill olive oil side down. Brush olive oil on the top slice of bread. Close grill and cook 3-4 minutes, checking to make sure they don't burn. Flip the sandwiches carefully, then cook another 1-2 minutes, watching closely. Remove from grill.
Cool for a few minutes then cut in half and serve.
Notes: This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled to make additional sandwiches. Use about 1/2 a wheel of brie of this recipe.
A fun way to use leftover Thanksgiving food when you are tired of sandwiches and soups!
Cook the potato skin shells if they are not done already. I like to make the potato skin shells in advance for ease. Bake until fully cooked, split and hollow out the insides, leaving a thin layer for stability.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the potato skins on a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat or tin foil.
Use more or less of each ingredient as desired or needed based on potato skin size.
Spread approximately 1 tablespoon of stuffing along the bottom of each shell. Top the stuffing with approximately 1-2 tablespoons of chopped leftover turkey.
Sprinkle approximately 1/2-1 tablespoon of cheese on top of each potato skin.
Bake at 350 degrees until the cheese is melted, approximately 10-12 minutes.
Remove the potato skins from the oven when the cheese is melted. Spoon some cranberry sauce on top of each potato skin. Serve immediately with leftover gravy or additional cranberry sauce.
Turn that leftover stuffing into delicious croquettes.
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, add a few inches of oil. Place over medium-high heat and preheat to 360 degrees.
In a food processor, add the stuffing. Pulse until stuffing is broken and just shy of smooth. Add the egg and flour, and pulse until combined.
Using a large spoon, take a heaping spoonful of the stuffing. Using your thumb, make a deep well into the mixture, place a 2 teaspoons of the turkey gravy mixture in the center. Seal the turkey and gravy into the stuffing mixture. Form into a football shape, using the large spoon.
Into a baking dish, add the panko breadcrumbs, roll the formed croquettes in the breadcrumbs, shake off any excess and gently drop into the preheated oil. Deep fry for 5 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Using a spider, remove croquettes to a paper towel-lined plate. Season with salt immediately.
Serve with Carla's Spicy Cranberry Apple Relish.
Helpful Tips: The croquettes can be formed ahead of time and placed the refrigerator overnight loosely covered plastic wrap. Lightly oil your hands to prevent sticking.
In a medium saucepan, add the onion, Serrano chilies, brown sugar, lemon zest, coriander and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes.
Add the cranberries and apples and simmer for 20 minutes or until the cranberries and onion have softened. The sauce will become a rich scarlet color. Remove and discard the lemon zest. Allow sauce to cool to room temperature before serving. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
Remove any skin from turkey and roughly chop. It's fine to use both white and dark meat for this salad. Place the turkey in a medium bowl.
Add celery, green bell pepper, and onion to the bowl with the turkey. Stir in the cranberries, mayo, and vinegar. Stir well to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve on toasted bread.
Moist turkey, combined with vegetables and topped off with creamy mashed potatoes. Thanksgiving leftovers reinvented into a flavorful shepherd's pie.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion, celery and carrots, cooking until onions are translucent. Add minced garlic, cooking for an additional minute. Add turkey, corn and peas (or green beans), along with seasonings and gravy, cooking until heated through. Transfer to a 1-quart baking dish, pressing into an even layer.
Heat mashed potatoes until luke warm and easy to stir. Add half of the shredded cheese to the potatoes, stir to combine. Spread mashed potatoes over the turkey filling. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Bake for 30 minutes. If desired, broil or use a kitchen torch to char cheese slightly.
Serve warm.
Have a very blessed and meaningful Thanksgiving day and may you be surrounded with those you love. Until next time, happy cooking.
