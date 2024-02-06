Leftovers from Thanksgiving produce many dishes

By Susan McClanahan

"Ye Pilgrims; in as much as the great Father has given us this year an abundant harvest of Indian corn, wheat, peas, beans, squash, and garden vegetables... I, your magistrate, do proclaim that all ye Pilgrims do gather on Thursday, November ye 29th on the year of our Lord one thousand six hundred and twenty-three to listen and render Thanksgiving to ye Almighty God for all these blessings."

Governor Bradford, Plymouth, Massachusetts

The first Thanksgiving must have been a joyous occasion celebrating the abundant harvest. In fact, history tells us that it was the New World corn harvest that helped the Pilgrims survive that first winter in America.

We have come a long way since 1623, when virtually everyone was involved in producing enough food. Today, only about 3 percent of the population produces food for everyone in our country and enough extra for exports. That alone is enough for use to be very thankful.

In all of this abundance, there will most likely be leftovers from your Thanksgiving dinner. Today I am sharing a wide variety of recipes you might find interesting on how to use lefterovers in new and creative ways. Enjoy that turkey or green bean casserole one more time.

Thanksgiving Pizza

Thanksgiving Pizza? Yes! Use Thanksgiving leftovers of turkey and green bean casserole along with a savory butter drizzle to make a holiday pizza on naan flatbread. Ready in under 15 minutes. If you aren't acquainted with naan flatbread, do so now. They are good, cheap and very versatile.

4 naan flatbreads

10 ounces shredded turkey

2 cups leftover green bean casserole

1 cup French-fried onions

4 tablespoons salted butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the naan on a flat baking sheet. Top with shredded turkey (about 2 1/2 ounces of turkey on each naan). Spoon about 1/2 cup green bean casserole leftovers over the turkey on each naan. Sprinkle French-fried onions over the green beans.

In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter and spices. Drizzle the seasoned butter over the pizzas.

Bake for 10 minutes or until heated through. Serve immediately.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Casserole

This layered casserole with stuffing, turkey, veggies, mashed potatoes and cheese is the perfect way to serve Thanksgiving leftovers.

1 (6 ounce) package Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey OR use leftover stuffing

4 cups chopped leftover roasted turkey

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, green beans, peas), thawed

3/4 cup real mayonnaise or Miracle Whip Dressing

3 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/8 teaspoon paprika

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare stuffing as directed on package or use leftover stuffing; spread onto bottom of 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray.

Combine turkey, mixed vegetables and mayo; spoon over stuffing. Mix potatoes and cheese; spread over turkey mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through.

Turkey Leftovers Monte Cristo Sandwich

1 loaf very soft French bread, sliced

1-1/2 cups cranberry sauce

12 ounces thinly sliced Muenster cheese

Thinly sliced leftover turkey

3 large eggs

2 cups whole milk

4-6 tablespoons butter

Confectioners' sugar

Spread each slice of bread with cranberry sauce, you can add as much or as little as you like. To build each sandwich, take a slice of cheese and tear it in half. Top the bread with half a cheese slice, turkey and the other half of the cheese slice. Top with another slice of bread, cranberry sauce side down.

In a shallow pie plate, add eggs and milk and beat the mixture with a fork until combined. Soak each sandwich in the mixture, about 30 seconds per side. You want the bread saturated but not soggy.

Over medium heat, melt a couple Tablespoons of butter in a nonstick skillet. Add a few sandwiches and cook until the bottoms are golden brown, 3-4 minutes. Flip sandwiches and cook the other sides until golden. Add more butter as needed to cook the rest of the sandwiches.

Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving. (Serve warm)

Roasted Turkey and Stuffing Noodle Soup

16 cups water

1 leftover turkey carcass

3-1/2 cups leftover cooked turkey and stuffing, cut into bite sized pieces

1 cup celery, sliced

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 medium onion, diced

3 cups uncooked medium egg noodles

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Add water and turkey carcass to a large stock pot. Bring to a boil, and simmer 30-45 minutes. Remove carcass and set aside until cooled. Remove any meat from bones and discard carcass. Strain turkey broth, discard bones. Add turkey broth and turkey meat back to stock pot and bring back to a boil.

Add the turkey and stuffing, celery, carrots, onion and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Add the egg noodles, parsley, salt and pepper and simmer for another 5-7 minutes, until noodles and veggies are tender.

Note: You can also cut small cubes of leftover dressing and place in a warm oven to dry out slightly before adding to the soup.

Leftover Green Bean Casserole Frittata

Use leftover green bean casserole to create a delicious morning meal for overnight guests and family as a total remake of green bean casserole.

For the frittata:

2 cups green bean casserole

8 eggs

4 slices bacon cooked and diced

1/4 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and heat olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet (in the oven), such as a cast iron skillet.

Beat eggs in a large bowl and then stir in all other ingredients. Remove heated skillet from the oven and pour egg mixture into skillet, place back into the oven and cook for about 20 minutes. Shake skillet slightly for a visual, to make sure egg is set. Cut into slices and enjoy.

Mashed Potato Cheese Soup

2 tablespoons butter

1 large shallot, finely chopped

1 large clove of garlic or two small, pressed

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

6 cups leftover mashed potatoes

2 cups chicken stock

3/4 cup half and half

8 ounces shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooked Bacon and green onion for garnish, optional

In a large, heavy pot, melt butter over low heat. Add shallots and saute until soft, about 4-5 minutes. Press garlic into mixture and saute for another 30 seconds. Add flour and stir until fully combined.

Add potatoes and stir onion mixture until fully combined. Add chicken stock and cream and stir well. Heat soup through over med-low heat, about 10 minutes. Stir frequently. Add cheese and combine until melted. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish each bowl with cooked bacon and green onion if desired.

Note: Final seasoning of the soup will depend on how seasoned your mashed potatoes were from the start. Also, if soup is too thick, you can always thin with more chicken stock or half and half.

Turkey and Cranberry Sauce Sandwich

There is no real recipes for this easy to put together sandwich as it uses Thanksgiving leftovers to make a delicious day after sandwich.

Your favorite bread, grilled or toasted

Leftover roasted turkey

Cranberry sauce

Chopped Romaine or baby arugula

Thinly sliced red onion

Cheese, gruyere, raw sharp cheddar or provolone

Mayonnaise

Grill or toast the bread. Spread one piece of bread with mayonnaise. Place lettuce, onions, cheese and turkey on bread and top with cranberry sauce. Cut on the diagonal and enjoy with extra napkins.

Thankful For Leftovers Casserole

This Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole is so delicious. Heating up leftovers is such a pain, but this casserole makes it easy and doesn't taste dried out.