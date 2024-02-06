Leaving Las Vegas

By Jeff Long

This week, for the first time in nearly 59 years of life, my socks matched perfectly coming out of the dryer. Wait! Keep reading! Nearly a dozen socks found their pair without one stray left over. Never happened before; may never happen again. My sock dilemma has been a mystery that has long confounded and befuddled. It's a silly happenstance. Something to laugh about with a co-worker at the office copier. Trivial, of no importance.

Other things confound and befuddle that cannot be easily dismissed over a cup of coffee. A week ago, a 64-year-old divorced and childless accountant and lover of poker, did the equivalent of shooting fish in a barrel. From the 32nd floor of his Las Vegas hotel room Oct. 1, Stephen Paddock, a man police said had "no significant criminal history," shot and killed at least 59 people and injured well over 500. Tens of thousands had gathered for a country music festival on a cool desert night in the gambling metropolis of Las Vegas.

Paddock killed himself before police caught up with him and his cache of weapons. Two rifles were on tripods facing the shattered window that overlooked the scene filled with the dying and the incapacitated. His brother in Florida claims to be shocked by Paddock's behavior. Yes, no one who wakes up to discover a family member is responsible for one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history would say anything else. My gut tells me Stephen Paddock had long repressed, long-denied mental illness, but there is no evidence to suggest this -- at least not at the time this column was accepted for publication.

When we have no words, when carnage like this finds no rational explanation, we seek the comfort of the ancients. For those in the Judeo-Christian tradition, the best of those words are found in the Hebrew Bible, better known as the Old Testament.