Learning the hard way

By Rennie Phillips

Down through the years I've learned a lot of lessons, some out of books and some out of life in general. Some lessons I've learned and then forgotten, so I had to relearn them. It's funny how some lessons need to be learned time and again. And then there are lessons we learn from life and remember vividly. If I've already told some of these stories, forgive me. My mistake.

One I remember like it was yesterday was when I was helping Dad do some iron work. Dad didn't have a shop to work in so he was working outdoors. He was cutting some pieces of iron with the acetylene torch, so some were hot and some were cool. He told me not to touch any of them because some were hot. I heard but didn't listen, or I didn't hear because I'd turned off that listen mode to minding my dad. Either way, it was hot -- real hot. I fried my one hand. I still remember that.

Vic, our oldest son, was little and he was helping me do some carpentry work. I'm not sure what I was doing, but I was using the utility knife. I must have been cutting something like insulation and then putting it up because I laid down the knife. I told Vic it was sharp and to leave it alone. He didn't listen, and it was sharp. He still remembers that. Just the other day I found that same Evans Utility knife that he cut his finger on. Probably what I need to do is give that same knife to Vic and tell him it's sharp.

Lessons learned when we are but years old seem to stay with us. I was maybe 10 or 12 and I was helping Dad move the tractors home from my grandpa's place. I was driving a little Cub tractor. There was a big hill we had to come down, so naturally the Cub started to go faster and faster. So I stepped on the clutch, which normally makes the tractor slow down and stop. It didn't work on the hill. So I let out the clutch real slow and stepped on the brake. That worked. Lesson learned.

Down through the years I've read hundreds of books and articles about everything from black powder shooting to gardening to carpentry. Years ago I bought a Dixie Black Powder catalog from their store in Union City, Tennessee. The Dixie catalog has hundreds of examples in it of a person doing something stupid. Some ended up shooting themselves by accident or blowing themselves up. One story I remember told about incidents back when black powder guns were going out of demand. They would load them with dynamite and blow the gun up for amusement. Some of these guns didn't blow up, so now we have a seemingly harmless muzzle loader full of dynamite just waiting for some innocent guy to torch it off and blow themselves up. Assuming a gun is loaded is never wrong.