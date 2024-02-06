Learning the difference between summer and winter squash

By Rennie Phillips
Probably from the first time I noticed there were summer squash and winter squash, I wondered what was the difference.
About that same time I bought some winter radishes. I wondered why most everyone I know planted radishes in the spring, but here were winter radishes. I always figured summer veggies were grown in the summer and winter veggies in the fall and winter.
I've been reading about summer vs. winter veggies, and there is a difference.
Summer squash tend to mature quicker than winter squash. Summer squash mature in about 35 to 45 days, give or take a few. Some can be picked just days after they flower or blossom. One could pick zucchini only days after they blossom. Summer squash also have a tender skin that can be scratched with a fingernail.
On the other hand, winter squash take more time. It takes almost two months for winter squash to mature, and even then most will require a short period where the veggie is cured. The skin on most winter squash is tougher and can't be scratched or marred with a fingernail. Some, like butternut squash, will need to be left in the sun for about a week to cure them for storage. But others, like acorn squash, will need little curing.
There are hundreds if not thousands of kinds of squash. Some I like and some I'm not that fond of. One that we grow and eat every summer is zucchini. We saute and fry them. My wife bakes bread using them. My favorite way to cook them is to dip them in eggs and cracker crumbs and fry. One can pick zucchini from as little as 3 or 4 inches long to more than 2 feet long. After they get about a foot long the center of the zucchini turns to seeds and isn't as appealing.
A couple that are really similar are the straight-neck and crook-neck squash. These need to be picked small as well. I'd pick them when they are 3 or 4 inches long and give them a try. You can always leave the next ones a few more days to grow. Some have really tender skin, so you don't even have to peel off the hide. I like these type of squash put into stir fries or even cut in half and fried plain. They're also good dipped in egg or milk, then into cracker crumbs, bread crumbs or cornmeal.
The neat thing about summer squash is they are ready to eat the day you pick them. No curing is needed. What curing seems to do is change the sugar levels in the squash, as well as harden the skin. I read some squash in southern countries can take up to six months to cure; most here in the states will cure out in a couple weeks.
We have a hard time keeping our squash plants alive all summer, so most of the time we do successive plantings. Most summer squash take about 50 days from planting to eating, so plant some new ones every month or so.
A couple winter squash that we enjoy are acorn squash and butternut squash. Normally we buy them at Diebold Orchard. I have tried to grow them, but weeds took over and I ended up tilling them under. We cut both of these in half, then microwave it cut side down till about tender. I like to flip it over and put some butter inside, then cook a little more. If truth be told I add more than a little butter. Marge adds a little butter. I may add a little brown sugar as well.
Another cool winter squash is spaghetti squash. Keep in mind that the plants are vining, so they will require more room in your garden. All of the ones I've seen are oblong and yellow and are about 8 inches long and 4 inches in diameter. You can grow them during the summer months.
I have tried spaghetti squash before but Marge isn't real crazy about them, so I normally don't grow them. Spaghetti squash is a winter squash and will keep several months if stored in a cool place. I don't think I've ever cooked one. One place said to boil the whole squash for 20 minutes or so, then cut it in half and dig out the insides. You can season them however you desire. I'm sure some will add spaghetti sauce. I'm not a spaghetti fan, so I'd probably add some butter and seasoning salt and pepper.
One other squash that sounds really good is buttercup squash. From the time they are actively growing in your garden till the fruit is ready to pick is 105 days. Our first frost in the fall is normally mid-October, so go back at least 120 days, which will bring us to no later than mid-June.
I know there are other squash that I have liked through the years. I used to buy one at Diebold that got huge. It was kind of orange and may have grown to 2 feet long and was fairly big around. Some would say it tasted like pumpkin, but it didn't. I don't care for pumpkin, but I could eat that.
What are some of your favorite kinds of squash? If you have a favorite way of fixing it, share if you would like. Drop me a line.
One of our Extension gals up north is known as a "Squash Gal." On a slow year, Katie may have 30 or 40 different kinds of squash.
It would be neat to have a squash taste testing to see if there are other varieties we would like.
Have you bought your squash seed yet?
