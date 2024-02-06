Learning the difference between summer and winter squash

By Rennie Phillips

Probably from the first time I noticed there were summer squash and winter squash, I wondered what was the difference.

About that same time I bought some winter radishes. I wondered why most everyone I know planted radishes in the spring, but here were winter radishes. I always figured summer veggies were grown in the summer and winter veggies in the fall and winter.

I've been reading about summer vs. winter veggies, and there is a difference.

Summer squash tend to mature quicker than winter squash. Summer squash mature in about 35 to 45 days, give or take a few. Some can be picked just days after they flower or blossom. One could pick zucchini only days after they blossom. Summer squash also have a tender skin that can be scratched with a fingernail.

On the other hand, winter squash take more time. It takes almost two months for winter squash to mature, and even then most will require a short period where the veggie is cured. The skin on most winter squash is tougher and can't be scratched or marred with a fingernail. Some, like butternut squash, will need to be left in the sun for about a week to cure them for storage. But others, like acorn squash, will need little curing.

There are hundreds if not thousands of kinds of squash. Some I like and some I'm not that fond of. One that we grow and eat every summer is zucchini. We saute and fry them. My wife bakes bread using them. My favorite way to cook them is to dip them in eggs and cracker crumbs and fry. One can pick zucchini from as little as 3 or 4 inches long to more than 2 feet long. After they get about a foot long the center of the zucchini turns to seeds and isn't as appealing.

A couple that are really similar are the straight-neck and crook-neck squash. These need to be picked small as well. I'd pick them when they are 3 or 4 inches long and give them a try. You can always leave the next ones a few more days to grow. Some have really tender skin, so you don't even have to peel off the hide. I like these type of squash put into stir fries or even cut in half and fried plain. They're also good dipped in egg or milk, then into cracker crumbs, bread crumbs or cornmeal.

The neat thing about summer squash is they are ready to eat the day you pick them. No curing is needed. What curing seems to do is change the sugar levels in the squash, as well as harden the skin. I read some squash in southern countries can take up to six months to cure; most here in the states will cure out in a couple weeks.