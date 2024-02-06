Learning something from everyone

By Ellen Shuck

Janie had some relatives with whom she failed to connect. Many were older and seemingly somewhat uneducated. She felt they had little to offer in the way of genuine knowledge, much as youth think about their parents when they're teenagers.

Nevertheless, she visited them, loved them and respected them.

Janie discovered, with maturity, however, that it mattered not how educated, traveled, wealthy or prestigious one may be that deserved praise, but that everyone has something amazing to give.

Consequently, Janie became more attentive to what people said and gleaned much wisdom from them.

She realized those who often seemed to have little position, few material possessions and meager educations possessed uncanny wisdom. They had their own way of confronting obstacles and reaching their goals.

Janie invited a very close elderly relative, Carrie, to visit her.

Carrie was approaching 91, and Janie wanted to be sure she had a wonderful time. Janie was amazed at the substance of the words that came out of Carrie's mouth.

Carrie still lived alone in her home, and although she encountered challenges with walking, she pushed herself to stay in the swing of life. Janie was afraid that she overtired Carrie in the activities in which they participated, but Carrie never complained. She insisted on being part of every experience.

Carrie knew little about computers and cell phones, except to make phone calls. She wrote checks instead of using a debit card. Yet she remained alert and kept her affairs in order. It was heartwarming for Janie to see how Carrie conducted her affairs and kept trying to stay in the mainstream of living.

She experienced health challenges, but admitted to few. Carrie was an inspiration. Janie learned the genuine meaning of persistence and endurance during those three weeks of interaction with Carrie.