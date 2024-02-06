Learning something from everyone

By Ellen Shuck
Janie had some relatives with whom she failed to connect. Many were older and seemingly somewhat uneducated. She felt they had little to offer in the way of genuine knowledge, much as youth think about their parents when they're teenagers.
Nevertheless, she visited them, loved them and respected them.
Janie discovered, with maturity, however, that it mattered not how educated, traveled, wealthy or prestigious one may be that deserved praise, but that everyone has something amazing to give.
Consequently, Janie became more attentive to what people said and gleaned much wisdom from them.
She realized those who often seemed to have little position, few material possessions and meager educations possessed uncanny wisdom. They had their own way of confronting obstacles and reaching their goals.
Janie invited a very close elderly relative, Carrie, to visit her.
Carrie was approaching 91, and Janie wanted to be sure she had a wonderful time. Janie was amazed at the substance of the words that came out of Carrie's mouth.
Carrie still lived alone in her home, and although she encountered challenges with walking, she pushed herself to stay in the swing of life. Janie was afraid that she overtired Carrie in the activities in which they participated, but Carrie never complained. She insisted on being part of every experience.
Carrie knew little about computers and cell phones, except to make phone calls. She wrote checks instead of using a debit card. Yet she remained alert and kept her affairs in order. It was heartwarming for Janie to see how Carrie conducted her affairs and kept trying to stay in the mainstream of living.
She experienced health challenges, but admitted to few. Carrie was an inspiration. Janie learned the genuine meaning of persistence and endurance during those three weeks of interaction with Carrie.
Carrie had endured the loss of two daughters and a husband, and now she had to keep trying to make her own happiness. It would have been so easy for her to have given up. Such life scenarios are encouraging, to say the least.
Regardless of age or physical condition, a person can teach you something if you will take the time to listen and meditate on what they've said.
My husband and I often receive the honor of having people perform various jobs for us. I always tune in to them when they talk, and I always learn from them, gleaning many truths that make my life better.
Each human being is interesting and offers a different slant on life. Many of my honored guests (men/women) possess expensive and efficient equipment, but others can barely find transportation to work. Some have ridden over on a bicycle, but their work was good. I've learned endurance and courage from them.
I feel so fortunate that I've gained friends by talking with some of the associates at various retail stores. I now have greater admiration for them.
Many have worked at a store numerous years. They're loyal and efficient. Most will stay until they retire.
I'm in awe of their perseverance. The employees have family and other responsibilities, as well as jobs.
Many have little choice, yet call it a blessing. They have much to teach me, if I will stop and learn.
It's an education to visit those in nursing homes.
The courage and attitude of many is phenomenal -- an unmatched example of acceptance, yet making the best of what's necessary. I think they must have God as their companion.
"The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged" (Deuteronomy 31:8).
Never turn a deaf ear to anyone. It may be just what you need to hear! Everybody has something to teach.
