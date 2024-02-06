Learning from life-changing moments

That's the way of life. You get nothing free. It may seem to be so, sometimes, but you sacrifice a bit of something. You truly reap what you sow. If you sow laziness and lack, you receive the results of that effort. Perhaps your health suffers, or your finances.

However, if you sow good in your life that comes from honesty, energy and the desire to work, you will benefit society and yourself, rather than being a detriment. God has ways to show me the direction I'm to go. "In all your ways acknowledge him and he shall direct your paths." (Proverbs 3:6)

God will bring you opportunities to reach your desires, dreams and goals. There are gifts that far surpass what you can possibly imagine. Never think you're too old, too inexperienced, or you've waited too long. It is never too late, and I emphasize that point. It's never too late, unless you believe it in your mind. Don't look toward others to keep you motivated, because you must become your biggest fan. If you think you're defeated, you are!

Ephesians 3:20 puts this in perspective when it says, "God can do anything, you know far more than you could ever imagine or guess or request in your wildest dreams! He does it not by pushing us around but by working within us, his Spirit deeply and gently within us."

Janie, a friend, lost both her daughters, when they succumbed to illnesses that couldn't be cured. She always had been overly possessive of her family. She wanted to keep control, and she depended on them to give meaning to her life. Sadly, Janie experienced three life-changing moments that took away the security she had felt. She first lost her husband, and then her youngest daughter. Lastly, her eldest daughter.

Janie is surviving and definitely has become stronger. She knows she can depend on God and herself without holding on too tightly to those whom she loves. The changes and challenges of life serve a purpose. You can learn from them and proceed, or give up. It's your choice.