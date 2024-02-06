Learning briefs 9-29-19

Nicole Sotak, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the spring 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Sotak is from Jackson and is a graduate of Jackson High School
Students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
