September 28, 2019

Learning briefs 9-29-19

Jackson graduate named to dean's list

Nicole Sotak, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the spring 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.

Sotak is from Jackson and is a graduate of Jackson High School

Students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the spring 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.

