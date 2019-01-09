All sections
FeaturesAugust 31, 2019

Learning briefs 9-1-19

Elders Harrell earns doctorate

Paula Elders Harrell earned with honor her Doctorate in Nursing Practices from Chamberlain College of Nursing. During her studies, she served and continues to serve as chief nursing officer at Regional One Extended Care Hospital and as a professor at University of Memphis. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Elders of Scott City.

Community

