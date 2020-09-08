Learning briefs 8-9-20

n Megan Peters, of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island n Hannah Dodson of Cape Girardeau was named to University of Alabama's Presidents List n Audrey Allen of Jackson named to University of Alabama's Presidents List...
Students given academic awards
Megan Peters, of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island
Hannah Dodson of Cape Girardeau was named to University of Alabama's Presidents List
Audrey Allen of Jackson named to University of Alabama's Presidents List
Robert Spickler of Sikeston, Missouri, named to University of Alabama's Deans List
Laurel Mueller of Jackson was named to the Spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List
Elizabeth Keene of Cape Girardeau was one of 90 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholars.
Lyndsey Huber of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Mississippi College
Robin Thompson was named to Winter 2020 term dean's list at Knox College.