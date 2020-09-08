All sections
August 8, 2020

Learning briefs 8-9-20

Students given academic awards

  • Megan Peters, of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island
  • Hannah Dodson of Cape Girardeau was named to University of Alabama's Presidents List
  • Audrey Allen of Jackson named to University of Alabama's Presidents List
  • Robert Spickler of Sikeston, Missouri, named to University of Alabama's Deans List
  • Laurel Mueller of Jackson was named to the Spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List
  • Elizabeth Keene of Cape Girardeau was one of 90 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholars.
  • Lyndsey Huber of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Mississippi College
  • Robin Thompson was named to Winter 2020 term dean's list at Knox College.
Community

