Learning briefs 8-9-20

Megan Peters, of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2020 dean's list at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island

Hannah Dodson of Cape Girardeau was named to University of Alabama's Presidents List

Audrey Allen of Jackson named to University of Alabama's Presidents List

Robert Spickler of Sikeston, Missouri, named to University of Alabama's Deans List

Laurel Mueller of Jackson was named to the Spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List

Elizabeth Keene of Cape Girardeau was one of 90 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholars.

Lyndsey Huber of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Mississippi College