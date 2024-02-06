All sections
featuresAugust 31, 2017
Learning briefs 8/31/17
Cape Girardeau Central graduate Beth Davey was named one of the six finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of Education. Davey, a 2008 graduate of Central, teaches music at Iveland Elementary in the Ritenour School District. ...
Southeast Missourian

Central grad one of 6 teacher finalists

Cape Girardeau Central graduate Beth Davey was named one of the six finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of Education. Davey, a 2008 graduate of Central, teaches music at Iveland Elementary in the Ritenour School District. School districts throughout the state submitted nominees. The finalists were selected from among 32 regional honorees. The state winner will be honored at a banquet Oct. 30 in Jefferson City and will be Missouri's nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Applications begin for scholarship

The American Legion Department of Missouri Boy Scouts Committee has begun the application process for its college scholarship program, Eagle Scout of the Year. The Eagle Scout from Missouri will receive a $750 scholarship and be eligible for one of four national scholarships -- three for $2,500 and the $10,000 overall winner.

Applicants must be an Eagle Scout and an active member of a Boy Scout organization chartered to an American Legion Post or Auxiliary Unit or be the son or grandson of a Legionnaire or Auxiliary member. They also must be actively involved in a religious institution and be enrolled in high school. Applications can be obtained from the local Boy Scout Council or American Legion Post and must be submitted by Feb. 15.

-- From staff reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
