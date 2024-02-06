Learning briefs 8/31/17

Applications begin for scholarship

The American Legion Department of Missouri Boy Scouts Committee has begun the application process for its college scholarship program, Eagle Scout of the Year. The Eagle Scout from Missouri will receive a $750 scholarship and be eligible for one of four national scholarships -- three for $2,500 and the $10,000 overall winner.

Applicants must be an Eagle Scout and an active member of a Boy Scout organization chartered to an American Legion Post or Auxiliary Unit or be the son or grandson of a Legionnaire or Auxiliary member. They also must be actively involved in a religious institution and be enrolled in high school. Applications can be obtained from the local Boy Scout Council or American Legion Post and must be submitted by Feb. 15.

-- From staff reports