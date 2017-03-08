All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 3, 2017

Learning briefs 8/3/17

The following students from Southeast Missouri made the honor list for the spring 2017 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri: Andrew Moore of Benton; Sarene C. Allen, Steven Boos, Dalton Buchanan, Jacob Cieslewicz, Justin Flynn, Cecil Hale, Thomas Himmelberg, Andrew Hinkle, James Holloway, Nathan Lutes, Joy Mueller, Dillon Okelly, Branton Reeves, Caroline Schott, Caleb Strickland, Scottie Thomas, Adam Worley and John Young, all of Cape Girardeau; Clayton Fritsche of Frohna; Logan Bader, Gabriel Bohnert, Christopher Hartle, Aaron Joyce, Jacob Pappas, Zach Taylor, Sara Thompson and Stetson Tuschhoff, all of Jackson; Jacob Legrand of Kelso; Clinton Gaskill of Millersville; Laine Whitaker of Oak Ridge; Alaina Childers, Trenton Green, Joseph Kane, Emily King, Connor Moldenhauer and Elizabeth Triller, all of Perryville; and Landon Thompson of Sedgewickville. ...

Southeast Missourian

Students earn academic honors

The following students from Southeast Missouri made the honor list for the spring 2017 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri: Andrew Moore of Benton; Sarene C. Allen, Steven Boos, Dalton Buchanan, Jacob Cieslewicz, Justin Flynn, Cecil Hale, Thomas Himmelberg, Andrew Hinkle, James Holloway, Nathan Lutes, Joy Mueller, Dillon Okelly, Branton Reeves, Caroline Schott, Caleb Strickland, Scottie Thomas, Adam Worley and John Young, all of Cape Girardeau; Clayton Fritsche of Frohna; Logan Bader, Gabriel Bohnert, Christopher Hartle, Aaron Joyce, Jacob Pappas, Zach Taylor, Sara Thompson and Stetson Tuschhoff, all of Jackson; Jacob Legrand of Kelso; Clinton Gaskill of Millersville; Laine Whitaker of Oak Ridge; Alaina Childers, Trenton Green, Joseph Kane, Emily King, Connor Moldenhauer and Elizabeth Triller, all of Perryville; and Landon Thompson of Sedgewickville. William Mark Allen of Jackson was named to the President's List for the spring 2017 semster at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Ericha Mueller of Perryville has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2017 semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Students awarded ag scholarships

Seth Essner, a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School, and Brenna Hahn, a 2017 graduate of Oran High School, received the Scott County Women in Agriculture scholarship. Essner will attend Mississippi State University, while Hahn will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy