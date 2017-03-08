Learning briefs 8/3/17

Students earn academic honors

The following students from Southeast Missouri made the honor list for the spring 2017 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri: Andrew Moore of Benton; Sarene C. Allen, Steven Boos, Dalton Buchanan, Jacob Cieslewicz, Justin Flynn, Cecil Hale, Thomas Himmelberg, Andrew Hinkle, James Holloway, Nathan Lutes, Joy Mueller, Dillon Okelly, Branton Reeves, Caroline Schott, Caleb Strickland, Scottie Thomas, Adam Worley and John Young, all of Cape Girardeau; Clayton Fritsche of Frohna; Logan Bader, Gabriel Bohnert, Christopher Hartle, Aaron Joyce, Jacob Pappas, Zach Taylor, Sara Thompson and Stetson Tuschhoff, all of Jackson; Jacob Legrand of Kelso; Clinton Gaskill of Millersville; Laine Whitaker of Oak Ridge; Alaina Childers, Trenton Green, Joseph Kane, Emily King, Connor Moldenhauer and Elizabeth Triller, all of Perryville; and Landon Thompson of Sedgewickville. William Mark Allen of Jackson was named to the President's List for the spring 2017 semster at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Ericha Mueller of Perryville has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2017 semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.