FeaturesAugust 24, 2019

Learning briefs 8-25-19

Chloe Pipkin, a graduate of Jackson High School, is the P.E.O. Chapter BI scholarship recipient for 2019. Pipkin, the daughter of Richard and Joel Pipkin, will be attending Maryville College, majoring in physical therapy. The BI Chapter Anniversary Scholarship began in 2011 on the 100th anniversary of the organization's charter, according to a news release.

P.E.O. scholarship to Pipkin

Chloe Pipkin, a graduate of Jackson High School, is the P.E.O. Chapter BI scholarship recipient for 2019. Pipkin, the daughter of Richard and Joel Pipkin, will be attending Maryville College, majoring in physical therapy. The BI Chapter Anniversary Scholarship began in 2011 on the 100th anniversary of the organization's charter, according to a news release. Serving on the chapter's scholarship committee are Linda Gosche, scholarship chairman; Dana Branson and Beverly Hahs, president of Chapter BI. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement of women in education through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri, the release said.

