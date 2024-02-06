All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresAugust 24, 2017
Learning briefs 8/24/17
Brooke LaFentres of Scott City has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University. LaFentres, the daughter of Doug LaFentres of Scott City and the late Linda LaFentres, is a 2017 graduate of Scott City High School...
Southeast Missourian

Student receives scholarships

Brooke LaFentres of Scott City has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University. LaFentres, the daughter of Doug LaFentres of Scott City and the late Linda LaFentres, is a 2017 graduate of Scott City High School.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Three Rivers College awards scholarships

Paige Mayberry of Van Buren, Missouri, has received the Tommy Parks Memorial Scholarship to help underwrite her studies at Three Rivers College. Mayberry is the daughter of Amanda and Todd Mayberry of Van Buren, and is a 2017 graduate of Van Buren High School. Sarabeth EdaCheril of Doniphan, Missouri, has been awarded a study grant from the Ripley County Livestock Producers Association to help underwrite her health-sciences studies at Three Rivers College. EdaCheril is the daughter of Paul and Lillygrace EdaCheril of Doniphan. She is a 2017 graduate of Doniphan High School. Justin Chilton of Van Buren has received a Missouri Pacific Boosters Award to help pursue is law enforcement studies at Three Rivers College. Chilton is the son of Ronnie and Jana Chilton of Van Buren. He is a 2017 graduate of Van Buren High School.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy