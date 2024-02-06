Learning briefs 8/24/17

Three Rivers College awards scholarships

Paige Mayberry of Van Buren, Missouri, has received the Tommy Parks Memorial Scholarship to help underwrite her studies at Three Rivers College. Mayberry is the daughter of Amanda and Todd Mayberry of Van Buren, and is a 2017 graduate of Van Buren High School. Sarabeth EdaCheril of Doniphan, Missouri, has been awarded a study grant from the Ripley County Livestock Producers Association to help underwrite her health-sciences studies at Three Rivers College. EdaCheril is the daughter of Paul and Lillygrace EdaCheril of Doniphan. She is a 2017 graduate of Doniphan High School. Justin Chilton of Van Buren has received a Missouri Pacific Boosters Award to help pursue is law enforcement studies at Three Rivers College. Chilton is the son of Ronnie and Jana Chilton of Van Buren. He is a 2017 graduate of Van Buren High School.