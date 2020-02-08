All sections
FeaturesAugust 1, 2020

Learning briefs 8-2-20

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2020 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0...

Missouri S&T announces honor list for Spring 2020

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2020 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Burfordville: Seth Bollinger.

Cape Girardeau: Serene Allen, Matthew Babcock, Raymond Boos, Madalyn Gutierrez, Colin Keele, William Shivelbine, John Young.

Chaffee, Missouri: Rean Swain

Frohna, Missouri: Hannah Reinbolt

Jackson: Ean Buffington, Christopher Croft, Nicholas Keser, Sydney Lorenz, Graeme Moore, Aleni Tsikhlakis, Aaron Turner.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Cade Long.

Millersville: Wyatt Lix

Perryville, Missouri: Isaac Baer, Blake Hennemann, Emily King, Matthew Klein, Tyler Monier, Ryan Noland, Elizabeth Triller, Andy Truong.

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Mungle.

Sikeston, Missouri: Sarah Thornton.

Missouri S&T awards degrees at annual commencement

ROLLA, Mo. -- This spring, more than 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology. The graduates were honored during a virtual Celebration of Graduates, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, May 16. An in-person commencement ceremony is expected at a later date.

Cape Girardeau

  • Sarene Allen, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, summa cum laude and honors academy fellow
  • Colin Keele, bachelor of science, mining engineering
  • Austin Keller, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
  • William Shivelbine, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, magna cum laude

Jackson

  • Christopher Croft, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude
  • Grant Hecht, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, summa cum laude
  • Jacob Pappas, bachelor of science, architectural engineering, summa cum laude
  • Jacob Pappas, bachelor of science, civil engineering, summa cum laude
  • Benjamin Unger, bachelor of science, engineering management

Perryville, Missouri

  • Joseph Kane, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, cum laude
  • Emily King, bachelor of science, chemistry, summa cum laude and honors academy fellow
  • Ryan Noland, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, summa cum laude
  • Elizabeth Wiggins, bachelor of science, chemical engineering

Sikeston, Missouri

  • Zachary Harrison, bachelor of science, petroleum engineering, magna cum laude
