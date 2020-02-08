Learning briefs 8-2-20

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2020 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Burfordville: Seth Bollinger.
Cape Girardeau: Serene Allen, Matthew Babcock, Raymond Boos, Madalyn Gutierrez, Colin Keele, William Shivelbine, John Young.
Chaffee, Missouri: Rean Swain
Frohna, Missouri: Hannah Reinbolt
Jackson: Ean Buffington, Christopher Croft, Nicholas Keser, Sydney Lorenz, Graeme Moore, Aleni Tsikhlakis, Aaron Turner.
Marble Hill, Missouri: Cade Long.
Millersville: Wyatt Lix
Perryville, Missouri: Isaac Baer, Blake Hennemann, Emily King, Matthew Klein, Tyler Monier, Ryan Noland, Elizabeth Triller, Andy Truong.
Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Mungle.
Sikeston, Missouri: Sarah Thornton.
ROLLA, Mo. -- This spring, more than 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology. The graduates were honored during a virtual Celebration of Graduates, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, May 16. An in-person commencement ceremony is expected at a later date.
Cape Girardeau
Jackson
Perryville, Missouri
Sikeston, Missouri