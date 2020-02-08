Learning briefs 8-2-20

Missouri S&T announces honor list for Spring 2020

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2020 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Burfordville: Seth Bollinger.

Cape Girardeau: Serene Allen, Matthew Babcock, Raymond Boos, Madalyn Gutierrez, Colin Keele, William Shivelbine, John Young.

Chaffee, Missouri: Rean Swain

Frohna, Missouri: Hannah Reinbolt

Jackson: Ean Buffington, Christopher Croft, Nicholas Keser, Sydney Lorenz, Graeme Moore, Aleni Tsikhlakis, Aaron Turner.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Cade Long.

Millersville: Wyatt Lix

Perryville, Missouri: Isaac Baer, Blake Hennemann, Emily King, Matthew Klein, Tyler Monier, Ryan Noland, Elizabeth Triller, Andy Truong.