Learning briefs 7-8-18

Oak Ridge: Kelby Brown, Leah Goodwin*, Collin Kramer***, Cameron Moore*, Janelle Myers*

Old Appleton: Brittany Amschler***

Oran, Missouri: Nickolas Brindley, Stacey Friga, Brooke Schlitt***

Perryville, Missouri: Rebecka Barber, Brandy Behrle, Lauren Bert, Desiree Brown, Megan Craft***, Taylor Duvall*, Trent Elder, Stephen Ernst, Tara Hale*, Gregory Hapgood*, Caley Hennemann**, Rachael Hoehn, Alexia Koenig, Toshua LaRose, Gabriel Lockhart, Jacy Lukefahr*, Makenda Lukefahr*, Kevin Mattingly*, Cheryl Miller, Abby Ruessler, Tiarra Sparkman**, Nicholas Sturdevant, Kyle Thieret, Ashley WelkerScott City: Hailey Clayton***, Amanda Henson*, Kyle Kerby, Amy Laubach, Bruce Matlock, James Sanders, Laura Sterling, Michelle Weber, Daniel White*

Thebes, Illinois: Kyle Birk

Whitewater: Parker Brown*, Trever Glaus***

Zalma, Missouri: Trista Clark

* cum laude

magna cum laude

summa cum laude

Scholarship awarded

Robert M. Adams the son of Robert and Amanda Adams of Chaffee, Missouri, has been awarded the Mary Maud and Norvell Hosea Memorial Scholarship for 2017-2018 school year. The scholarship was presented by the Whitewater Order of the Easter Star No. 174, according to a news release. Adams, a Delta High School graduate, will be attending the State Technical College of Missouri at Linn, Missouri.

Dean's Lists announced

Hannibal-LaGrange University recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Nicholas McMillan

The University of Iowa in Iowa City recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Elizabeth Keene