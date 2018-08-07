All sections
FeaturesJuly 7, 2018

Learning briefs 7-8-18

Southeast Missouri State University recently announced its spring 2018 graduates. Advance, Missouri: Ethan Barr**, Jessica Beal, Allie Below, Curtis Gilliland, Dustin James, Jami Pobst, Annie Stephens Altenburg, Missouri: Luke Ponder Anna, Illinois: Adam Goforth**, Dylan Young...

Southeast Missouri State University recently announced its spring 2018 graduates.

Advance, Missouri: Ethan Barr**, Jessica Beal, Allie Below, Curtis Gilliland, Dustin James, Jami Pobst, Annie Stephens

Altenburg, Missouri: Luke Ponder

Anna, Illinois: Adam Goforth**, Dylan Young

Benton, Missouri: Kristi Booth, Ashley Butler***, Jean Culbertson, Derek Dittlinger*, Daniel Ferrell, Jade Rampley***, William Wadlington

Burfordville, Missouri: Myranda Hill, Samantha Trankler

Cape Girardeau: James Adams, Martin Aide, Christina Alexander, Cody Aufdenberg, Taylor Babich, Abigail Bailey**, Paige Bangle*, Jordan Bates*, Brooke Baugher*, Roger Beasley, Lauren Bissonnette, Breanne Bleichroth, Bailey Bliss**, Dawn Bollinger, Anthony Bono, Callie Booker, Jenna Boudreaux, Connor Brandon, Kyle Brewington, Terence Brown, Stephen Brownlee, Nathan Budreau, Destiny Burston, Sherry Burton, Krystal Caldwell, Lydia Cameron***, Ashley Cardenas*, Lynsea Casey, Tiffani Castelli*, Vicente Chanocua, Morgan Chaudoir, Danielle Childers***, Paige Childs, Brandon Coffman, Teressa Colon, Jacob Compas, Braeden Conley, Rex Crosnoe, Seth Derrington, Melanie Dockins**, Kendall Donnerson, Alexander Dunn, Anna Estopare, Jesse Evans, Kristi Ewasko, Tristan Farrell, Chris Gentry, Susan Glisson**, Alexis Graham***, Kayla Renee Gutierrez, Jasmine Hamilton**, Chelsea Hayes**, Matthew Hayes*, Robert Hendrix, Andrew Hileman, Adrianna Holt*, Zack Horton, Cody House, Dillon Huber, Gary Johnson, Joshua Jones, Katie Karhliker, Gary Kays, Stephanie Koch, Adelle Layton, Michelle Lee***, Aaron Lerma, Marie Less***, Melissa Lukes*, Halle Lynch*, Amanda Madden, Jesse Mahan, Taylor Marsyla, Lauren Matlock, Thomas McCallister, Jessica McElderry*, Connor McElfresh, Ryan McLain, Samantha McLemore, Tyler McLemore, Jacob Meadors*, David Mercer*, Ashlyn Mettlen, Andrew Miller, Jacqulyn Miller, Whitney Miller, Cody Morgan, Katherine Morris, Brandi Mueller, Morgan Murphy**, Alexia New**, DMario Noble, Bonnie Pickel, Alexander Pierre-Louis, Mollie Pleimann, Abigail Pope, John Popovich, Karsen Powers**, Lindsey Probst, Kayla Ray, Brennan Reeves, Ethan Reker, Hollyce Reynolds, Grace Richards, Miranda Richards***, Bobby Ridings, Alexandra Riehl, Collin Ritter***, Angelica Rivas, Heather Robbins***, Dana Robinson, Daniel Ronquillo, Erika Ruth, Erica Scholl, Brendan Schumaker, Lindsey Luebbers, Crystal Sexton, Derek Shoemaker, Kelsi Siebert, Nicholas Smentkowski*, Sean Solomon, Tyler Spresser, Deanna Statler, Jesse Steele*, Elizabeth Stephens, Lindsay Stroup, Deanna Tatum*, Haley Thomas**, Ashley Thornton***, Tyler Thornton, Kurt Trendle, Stacy Verdich*, Frank Watson, Amanda Webb, Kaitlin Welter***, Jessica Westrich**, Broedy Wheeler, Kaitlyn White***, Darris Whitehead, Coleman Wichert, Kathryn Wilken, Clyde Williams*, Kevin Wissmiller, Tyson Wunderlich, Paris Wyche

Chaffee, Missouri: David Baumgartner, Adrienne Eichhorn***, Hillary Eichhorn, Storm Estes*, Katie Frey, Jacob Heeb***, Hailey Hornburg, Rachel Nixon, Tana Tetley*, Alysha Vessells**, Lindsy Wikle*

Delta: Kayla Erlbacher

Friedheim: Lance Rohde

Frohna, Missouri: Donald Bothmann III, David Smith, Kyla Stelling

Jackson: Amanda Aiello, Jessie Asher, Crystal Bailey*, Alyson Baker, Sean Bard, Tyler Barks*, Kyle Best, Krista Birk, Travis Brown, Betty Crenshaw**, Nicholas Culbertson**, Audrey Dambach, Thomas Dawson, Jamila Dorris, Andrew Ebert, Jennifer Emanie*, Austin Emmons, Alexis Engelhart**, Tebra Essner**, Lindsey Faries, Nathan Faulkenberry, Taylor Feeney*, Taylor Ferrell, Andie Fox**, Christopher Gilliland*, Emma Hemmann*, Mackenzie Hobeck, Brandon Hopkins, Kelsey Johnson*, Sarah Johnson, Jacquelyn Kiefner, Christina Kuehn, Amanda Lawrence, Sarah Reiminger**, Andrew Lewandowski, Haylee Loughary, Shay Loughary, Kasun Marshall, Shelby McCord, Josiah McGuire, Anna Miller*, Sarah Monteiro*, Lori Moore, Hailey Mouser*, Natalie Mueller*, Austin Neumeyer, Megan Oldson, Andrew Puchbauer, Zachary Raines*, Amber Reid***, Mary Short, Megan Sides, Andrew Smith, Laura Standridge, Austin Stone*, Hayley Toft***, Jessica Tuschhoff, Molly Whitener***, James Wright**, Lindsey Wright**

Jonesboro, Illinois: Trey Pender, Erica Ury

Kelso, Missouri: Sondra Cox

Marble Hill, Missouri: Kacie Hampton**, Gavin Jaco***, Collin Rhodes*, Amber Ritter, Amanda Robins, Allison Woodfin*

McClure, Illinois: April Kutak*

Millersville: Wyatt Lix, Chelsea McDowell

New Wells: Dillon Versemann

Oak Ridge: Kelby Brown, Leah Goodwin*, Collin Kramer***, Cameron Moore*, Janelle Myers*

Old Appleton: Brittany Amschler***

Oran, Missouri: Nickolas Brindley, Stacey Friga, Brooke Schlitt***

Perryville, Missouri: Rebecka Barber, Brandy Behrle, Lauren Bert, Desiree Brown, Megan Craft***, Taylor Duvall*, Trent Elder, Stephen Ernst, Tara Hale*, Gregory Hapgood*, Caley Hennemann**, Rachael Hoehn, Alexia Koenig, Toshua LaRose, Gabriel Lockhart, Jacy Lukefahr*, Makenda Lukefahr*, Kevin Mattingly*, Cheryl Miller, Abby Ruessler, Tiarra Sparkman**, Nicholas Sturdevant, Kyle Thieret, Ashley WelkerScott City: Hailey Clayton***, Amanda Henson*, Kyle Kerby, Amy Laubach, Bruce Matlock, James Sanders, Laura Sterling, Michelle Weber, Daniel White*

Thebes, Illinois: Kyle Birk

Whitewater: Parker Brown*, Trever Glaus***

Zalma, Missouri: Trista Clark

* cum laude

magna cum laude

summa cum laude

Scholarship awarded

Wysiwyg image

Robert M. Adams the son of Robert and Amanda Adams of Chaffee, Missouri, has been awarded the Mary Maud and Norvell Hosea Memorial Scholarship for 2017-2018 school year. The scholarship was presented by the Whitewater Order of the Easter Star No. 174, according to a news release. Adams, a Delta High School graduate, will be attending the State Technical College of Missouri at Linn, Missouri.

Dean's Lists announced

Hannibal-LaGrange University recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Nicholas McMillan

The University of Iowa in Iowa City recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Elizabeth Keene

Community
