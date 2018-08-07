Learning briefs 7-8-18

Southeast Missouri State University recently announced its spring 2018 graduates.
Advance, Missouri: Ethan Barr**, Jessica Beal, Allie Below, Curtis Gilliland, Dustin James, Jami Pobst, Annie Stephens
Altenburg, Missouri: Luke Ponder
Anna, Illinois: Adam Goforth**, Dylan Young
Benton, Missouri: Kristi Booth, Ashley Butler***, Jean Culbertson, Derek Dittlinger*, Daniel Ferrell, Jade Rampley***, William Wadlington
Burfordville, Missouri: Myranda Hill, Samantha Trankler
Cape Girardeau: James Adams, Martin Aide, Christina Alexander, Cody Aufdenberg, Taylor Babich, Abigail Bailey**, Paige Bangle*, Jordan Bates*, Brooke Baugher*, Roger Beasley, Lauren Bissonnette, Breanne Bleichroth, Bailey Bliss**, Dawn Bollinger, Anthony Bono, Callie Booker, Jenna Boudreaux, Connor Brandon, Kyle Brewington, Terence Brown, Stephen Brownlee, Nathan Budreau, Destiny Burston, Sherry Burton, Krystal Caldwell, Lydia Cameron***, Ashley Cardenas*, Lynsea Casey, Tiffani Castelli*, Vicente Chanocua, Morgan Chaudoir, Danielle Childers***, Paige Childs, Brandon Coffman, Teressa Colon, Jacob Compas, Braeden Conley, Rex Crosnoe, Seth Derrington, Melanie Dockins**, Kendall Donnerson, Alexander Dunn, Anna Estopare, Jesse Evans, Kristi Ewasko, Tristan Farrell, Chris Gentry, Susan Glisson**, Alexis Graham***, Kayla Renee Gutierrez, Jasmine Hamilton**, Chelsea Hayes**, Matthew Hayes*, Robert Hendrix, Andrew Hileman, Adrianna Holt*, Zack Horton, Cody House, Dillon Huber, Gary Johnson, Joshua Jones, Katie Karhliker, Gary Kays, Stephanie Koch, Adelle Layton, Michelle Lee***, Aaron Lerma, Marie Less***, Melissa Lukes*, Halle Lynch*, Amanda Madden, Jesse Mahan, Taylor Marsyla, Lauren Matlock, Thomas McCallister, Jessica McElderry*, Connor McElfresh, Ryan McLain, Samantha McLemore, Tyler McLemore, Jacob Meadors*, David Mercer*, Ashlyn Mettlen, Andrew Miller, Jacqulyn Miller, Whitney Miller, Cody Morgan, Katherine Morris, Brandi Mueller, Morgan Murphy**, Alexia New**, DMario Noble, Bonnie Pickel, Alexander Pierre-Louis, Mollie Pleimann, Abigail Pope, John Popovich, Karsen Powers**, Lindsey Probst, Kayla Ray, Brennan Reeves, Ethan Reker, Hollyce Reynolds, Grace Richards, Miranda Richards***, Bobby Ridings, Alexandra Riehl, Collin Ritter***, Angelica Rivas, Heather Robbins***, Dana Robinson, Daniel Ronquillo, Erika Ruth, Erica Scholl, Brendan Schumaker, Lindsey Luebbers, Crystal Sexton, Derek Shoemaker, Kelsi Siebert, Nicholas Smentkowski*, Sean Solomon, Tyler Spresser, Deanna Statler, Jesse Steele*, Elizabeth Stephens, Lindsay Stroup, Deanna Tatum*, Haley Thomas**, Ashley Thornton***, Tyler Thornton, Kurt Trendle, Stacy Verdich*, Frank Watson, Amanda Webb, Kaitlin Welter***, Jessica Westrich**, Broedy Wheeler, Kaitlyn White***, Darris Whitehead, Coleman Wichert, Kathryn Wilken, Clyde Williams*, Kevin Wissmiller, Tyson Wunderlich, Paris Wyche
Chaffee, Missouri: David Baumgartner, Adrienne Eichhorn***, Hillary Eichhorn, Storm Estes*, Katie Frey, Jacob Heeb***, Hailey Hornburg, Rachel Nixon, Tana Tetley*, Alysha Vessells**, Lindsy Wikle*
Delta: Kayla Erlbacher
Friedheim: Lance Rohde
Frohna, Missouri: Donald Bothmann III, David Smith, Kyla Stelling
Jackson: Amanda Aiello, Jessie Asher, Crystal Bailey*, Alyson Baker, Sean Bard, Tyler Barks*, Kyle Best, Krista Birk, Travis Brown, Betty Crenshaw**, Nicholas Culbertson**, Audrey Dambach, Thomas Dawson, Jamila Dorris, Andrew Ebert, Jennifer Emanie*, Austin Emmons, Alexis Engelhart**, Tebra Essner**, Lindsey Faries, Nathan Faulkenberry, Taylor Feeney*, Taylor Ferrell, Andie Fox**, Christopher Gilliland*, Emma Hemmann*, Mackenzie Hobeck, Brandon Hopkins, Kelsey Johnson*, Sarah Johnson, Jacquelyn Kiefner, Christina Kuehn, Amanda Lawrence, Sarah Reiminger**, Andrew Lewandowski, Haylee Loughary, Shay Loughary, Kasun Marshall, Shelby McCord, Josiah McGuire, Anna Miller*, Sarah Monteiro*, Lori Moore, Hailey Mouser*, Natalie Mueller*, Austin Neumeyer, Megan Oldson, Andrew Puchbauer, Zachary Raines*, Amber Reid***, Mary Short, Megan Sides, Andrew Smith, Laura Standridge, Austin Stone*, Hayley Toft***, Jessica Tuschhoff, Molly Whitener***, James Wright**, Lindsey Wright**
Jonesboro, Illinois: Trey Pender, Erica Ury
Kelso, Missouri: Sondra Cox
Marble Hill, Missouri: Kacie Hampton**, Gavin Jaco***, Collin Rhodes*, Amber Ritter, Amanda Robins, Allison Woodfin*
McClure, Illinois: April Kutak*
Millersville: Wyatt Lix, Chelsea McDowell
New Wells: Dillon Versemann
Oak Ridge: Kelby Brown, Leah Goodwin*, Collin Kramer***, Cameron Moore*, Janelle Myers*
Old Appleton: Brittany Amschler***
Oran, Missouri: Nickolas Brindley, Stacey Friga, Brooke Schlitt***
Perryville, Missouri: Rebecka Barber, Brandy Behrle, Lauren Bert, Desiree Brown, Megan Craft***, Taylor Duvall*, Trent Elder, Stephen Ernst, Tara Hale*, Gregory Hapgood*, Caley Hennemann**, Rachael Hoehn, Alexia Koenig, Toshua LaRose, Gabriel Lockhart, Jacy Lukefahr*, Makenda Lukefahr*, Kevin Mattingly*, Cheryl Miller, Abby Ruessler, Tiarra Sparkman**, Nicholas Sturdevant, Kyle Thieret, Ashley WelkerScott City: Hailey Clayton***, Amanda Henson*, Kyle Kerby, Amy Laubach, Bruce Matlock, James Sanders, Laura Sterling, Michelle Weber, Daniel White*
Thebes, Illinois: Kyle Birk
Whitewater: Parker Brown*, Trever Glaus***
Zalma, Missouri: Trista Clark
* cum laude
Robert M. Adams the son of Robert and Amanda Adams of Chaffee, Missouri, has been awarded the Mary Maud and Norvell Hosea Memorial Scholarship for 2017-2018 school year. The scholarship was presented by the Whitewater Order of the Easter Star No. 174, according to a news release. Adams, a Delta High School graduate, will be attending the State Technical College of Missouri at Linn, Missouri.
Hannibal-LaGrange University recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.
Cape Girardeau: Nicholas McMillan
The University of Iowa in Iowa City recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.
Cape Girardeau: Elizabeth Keene
